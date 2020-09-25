Coronavirus throws wrench into Missouri governor’s race

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is a top issue in the Missouri governor’s race. The virus stalled Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s campaign after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

A debate between him and Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway scheduled for Friday has been canceled.

Auditor Galloway says Parson hasn’t done enough as governor to fight the virus. She says she would implement a statewide mask rule if elected.

Parson has long opposed a statewide mask requirement and leaves decisions on school closings and mask mandates to local leaders.

Voters will weigh in on the candidates Nov. 3.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and JIM SALTER, Associated Press