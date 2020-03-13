Coronavirus uncertainty comes as Missouri lawmakers work on state budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri House is expected to debate a more than $30 billion state budget in the coming week. The debate will unfold just as the coronavirus is creating economic uncertainty.

Aubrey Nanney works at Capital City Cleaners in Jefferson City. She said many customers are regular visitors to the Missouri Capitol.

“This past week it has been slower than normal,” she said.

Earlier in the week, leaders from both parties encouraged only those directly participating in the legislative process to visit the Missouri Capitol.

Nanney hopes business will return to normal soon.

John Schulte is part owner and manager of Schulte’s Fresh Foods. The family-owned Jefferson City grocery store is seeing an increase in its online sales. The store’s toilet paper aisle is empty because shoppers have been stocking up on the essentials. Schulte said it’s difficult to forecast the future while coronavirus concerns are so prevalent. He wonders what will happen if employees need to stay home for health reasons or customers choose to avoid being in public.

“Those are all things that have yet to be seen,” he said.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) was asked earlier in the week about estimating the state’s revenue at a time when the full economic impact of the coronavirus is unknown.

“I think we were under the general assumption the economy has been good and so we thought that if anything, we might have a chance to spend a little bit more money than the House did on our priorities,” he said. “If that’s reversed with the information we have based the economic realities of the coronavirus and the backlash, then we will have to deal with that as well.”