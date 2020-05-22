Coronavirus will affect June municipal elections in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – Voters in the St. Louis region will want to pay special attention to their mailboxes and the ballot box ahead of municipal elections which were postponed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for June 2.

Postcards have been going out to voters in St. Louis County from election officials, warning of relocated polling places. Eric Fey, Democratic Director of Elections in St. Louis County, tells FOX2 that some private businesses which in past elections served as polling sites have refused to do so this time around.

In addition, half of the volunteers who have worked the polls in past elections have decided to sit this one out, furthering the need to consolidate polling locations.

The pandemic also played a role in MSD’s decision to go to court to have the agency’s $500 million bond question pulled from ballots in St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis. A spokesman told our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the agency “was concerned that it would be unable to run an adequate campaign to educate the public about the proposition,” along with the fact that until recently there was uncertainty over how long “stay at home” orders were going to stay in place.

The MSD question will still appear on ballots, but the results will not be counted.