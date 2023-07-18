ST. LOUIS — A corpse flower named Octavia is expected to bloom next week at the Missouri Botanical garden. The eight-foot tall plants are among the largest of their type in the plant kingdom and witnessing the rare bloom is a feast for the eyes, and an experience for your nose. It comes with a powerful stink that is compared to rotting flesh.

The Missouri Botanical Garden says that Octavia now has a twin. The corpse flower responsible for three blooms at the garden split earlier this year. There are now two huge plants preparing to bloom.

They are both on public display at the Linnean House. Octavia should bloom next week and her twin’s bloom is expected to follow. The blooms last from two to three days.

Corpse flowers do not have an annual blooming cycle. They only bloom when they have enough energy stored in a large underground stem called a corm. It also depends on conditions like temperature and humidity. The blooms are rare and can vary from a few years or more than a decade.

We’re fortunate in St. Louis to see so many blooms. The last time Octavia bloomed was in 2022 and previous blooms include 2021, 2019, 2016, 2014, and 2013.