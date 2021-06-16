Costco store closed in St. Peters after refrigerant leak

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Firefighters from Central County Fire and Rescue rushed to a Costco Wholesale in St. Peters on Wednesday after a hazardous gas began leaking in the store.

According to a spokesperson for Central County Fire and Rescue, the leak happened around 7:30 p.m. A line supplying refrigerant gas for the building’s coolers and freezers burst, sending the hazardous material known as R-22 throughout the entire building.

Employees initially mistook the gas for smoke and activated the fire alarm and evacuated the building.

Two people were treated on the scene for breathing problems and released. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters and EMTs stayed at the scene as they ventilated the gas from the store.

There’s no timeline for reopening the store as of Wednesday evening.