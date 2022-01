Could we be on the backend of omicron surge? Missouri COVID update shows promising data

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – While Missouri more than doubled its previous one-month record of reported COVID-19 cases, there are positive trends to indicate we could be on the downslope of the omicron surge.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,071,711 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 2,033 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 13,949 total deaths as of Monday, Jan. 31, an increase of 1 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.30%.

Missouri finishes the month of January with 255,880 confirmed and reported COVID-19 cases. The previous record was 116,576 cases in November 2020. However, the cumulative case fatality rate is at its lowest level since November 2020 as well. The 7-day positivity rate on COVID tests has dropped six percentage points in less than two weeks. Finally, the number of cases announced on Monday is the lowest non-holiday amount reported in over a month.

It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths announced on a particular day occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state has administered 61,339 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.

State health officials report 62.6% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 73.5% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.

Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.

Just 6.86% of 3.39 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 232,739 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 1,067 people (or 0.03%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.

The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.

The city of Joplin, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County have vaccinated at least 60% of their populations. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, and Cole, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.

The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.

At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.

The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 6,036; yesterday, it was 6,457. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 3,294.

Approximately 52.0% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 127,830 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 93,371 cases.

People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 40.5% of all recorded deaths in the state.

Month / Year Missouri COVID cases*

(reported that month) March 2020 1,327 April 2020 6,235 May 2020 5,585 June 2020 8,404 July 2020 28,772 August 2020 34,374 September 2020 41,416 October 2020 57,073 November 2020 116,576 December 2020 92,808 January 2021 66,249 February 2021 19,405 March 2021 11,150 April 2021 12,165 May 2021 9,913 June 2021 12,680 July 2021 42,780 August 2021 60,275 September 2021 45,707 October 2021 33,855 November 2021 37,594 December 2021 74,376 January 2022 255,880 (Source: Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services)

Missouri has administered 9,256,089 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Jan. 30, 21.5% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.

According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”

The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 29.1% positivity rate as of Jan. 28. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.

The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1, 2021.

As of Jan. 28, Missouri is reporting 3,386 COVID hospitalizations. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 15% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.

Across Missouri, 668 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 15%.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.

As of Jan. 30, the CDC identified 74,037,216 cases of COVID-19 and 879,971 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.19%.

How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).

The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.

Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.

For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.