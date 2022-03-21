ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom announced Monday that authorities have not found any foul play in the unexpected death of former Missouri State Rep. Cora Faith Walker.



Walker was the chief policy officer for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and a friend to St Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

The 37-year-old passed away on Friday, March 11, after leaving her hotel room and collapsing in the hallway. Authorities are still awaiting toxicology reports from the Medical Examiners Office to answer further questions, but St. Louis County councilman Tim Fitch said he is not satisfied with the police investigation.

He is trying to get the St. Louis County Council to pass a resolution calling for the Missouri Highway Patrol to handle the investigation. Fitch said there are still unanswered questions and wants an outside party to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, the friends of Cora Faith Walker and those who admired her said they’re saddened by all the questions surrounding her death.

St. Louis Aldermen Brandon Bosley said people should be concentrating on the positives and on her legacy, rather than trying to drag her name through the mud. He called her a true public servant who doesn’t deserve to be subject to all the negative talk.