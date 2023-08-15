ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County will reconsider a plan to give senior-citizen homeowners a property tax break after rejecting it last month.

Councilman Dennis Hancock from Fenton is expected to reintroduce the legislation at Tuesday night’s meeting. He says some of the council members who voted “no” in the last session could have been swayed with a more pointed conversation.

The plan would freeze property taxes for seniors who are eligible for social security, own a home in St. Louis County, and are required to make tax payments on that home. Four of the seven council members rejected the bill last month.