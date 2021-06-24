Councilwoman hosts redevelopment discussion of Old Jamestown Mall today

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb will host a discussion at 11:00 a.m. Thursday on ways to redevelop the Old Jamestown Mall site.

She’s working with the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership to come up with a plan for the 145-acre site in her district.

Just last week, Webb announced her opposition to the plan pushed by the St. Louis County Port Authority, which is part of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. A bidder wanted to make it into a commercial industrial area that would have a lot of truck traffic, but Webb said the idea is not going to fly with residents and she doesn’t like it either.

The county port authority said the opposition from the Councilwoman Webb leaves the deal dead in the water.

The discussion will be at the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership located at 7733 Forsyth, 22nd Floor, Clayton, MO 63105. It will be streamed live on Facebook @STLPartnership.