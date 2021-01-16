Councilwoman suggests going to court following heated dispute over chair votes

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Following a recent vote on the county chairperson and whether or not the vote was legally binding, Councilwoman Lisa Clancy (D-5th District) suggests using the judicial system to decide who will be the council chair.

In a statement released Saturday, Clancy said going to court will be the best way to solve the issue.

“Since we do not agree with their action and cannot function with two members claiming to be Chair and two members claiming to be Vice-Chair, the correct place to resolve this dispute is in the judicial system,” Clancy said.

Clancy said she first consulted with the County Counselor’s office to clarify recent Charter changes that were passed by voters and understand the implications for Chair and Vice-Chair selections.

“I then proceeded to follow the advice our counsel provided. The Council held a vote for Chair and Vice-Chair on January 5, wherein Councilwoman Days and I were both nominated but I obtained a majority of the votes. Councilmember Trakas received a majority of the votes to be Vice-Chair,” Clancy said.

“Questions of legality quickly arose, as this action was one week prior to the beginning of Fourth District Councilwoman Shalonda Webb’s swearing-in. Even so, the vote was held according to the letter of the law: the Chair and Vice-Chair must be elected at the first meeting of the year and members serve until their successors are

sworn in.”

Clancy said she believes the court’s interpretation of the situation is final and she supports the County Counselor for requesting the court to intervene.