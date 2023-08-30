ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Trying to make sure first responders are ready in case the St. Louis region is targeted in a major attack is the goal of the multi-day counterterrorism training taking place this week in the area.

The St. Charles Convention Center is where a lot of the classroom training for this project is taking place. It started Tuesday and continues through Thursday.

The training is being put on by the ‘Readiness Lab.’ That’s a St. Charles group which trains agencies for various emergency situations.

Here is a look at what this 3-day training covers:

It addresses many areas, including evacuation procedures, crisis messaging, counterterrorism measures, security protocols, mass care management, and medical response in emergencies.

There are a lot of groups taking part in the training. They include the Department of Homeland Security, the DEA, the National Guard, local police, and fire departments.

Washington University, St. Louis University, the Saint Louis Area Regional Response System, the St. Charles County Emergency Management Agency – even the British Army is participating.

Organizers call the training is an intensive study in crisis leadership and emergency management, designed to prepare organizations for complex incidents.