FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2021 file photo, emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Independence, Mo. President Joe Biden is convening a coalition of the willing, the unwilling, the desperate-for-help and the avid-for-money for a two-day summit aimed at rallying the world’s worst polluters to do more to slow climate change. Biden’s first task when his virtual summit opens Thursday is to convince the world that the United States is both willing and able isn’t just willing to meet an ambitious new emissions-cutting pledge, but also able. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Missouri using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

1 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Newton County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.9%

— 9.3% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.8%

– Total population: 44,114

2 / 50Brian Hunter // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Benton County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.1%

— 9.0% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

– Total population: 15,658

3 / 50Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lafayette County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.1%

— 8.9% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%

– Total population: 25,030

4 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Maries County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.2%

— 8.8% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

– Total population: 7,059

5 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Ste. Genevieve County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.3%

— 8.7% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

– Total population: 13,985

6 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Clinton County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.3%

— 8.6% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%

– Total population: 15,625

7 / 50Jpjonesusn // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Bates County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%

— 8.3% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%

– Total population: 12,463

8 / 50Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Audrain County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%

— 8.3% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

– Total population: 19,747

9 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cass County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.6%

— 8.2% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

– Total population: 77,386

10 / 50Canva

#41. Jefferson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.6%

— 8.1% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%

– Total population: 170,513

11 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pemiscot County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.6%

— 8.1% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

– Total population: 12,554

12 / 50Onegentlemanofverona // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Callaway County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%

— 8.0% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

– Total population: 35,351

13 / 50Peek Creative Collective // Shutterstock

#38. Jasper County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%

— 8.0% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%

– Total population: 89,146

14 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lewis County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.8%

— 7.9% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%

– Total population: 7,726

15 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lawrence County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.8%

— 7.8% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%

– Total population: 28,448

16 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Reynolds County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.9%

— 7.7% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%

– Total population: 5,035

17 / 50Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Gentry County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.9%

— 7.6% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

– Total population: 5,027

18 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Dallas County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.1%

— 7.3% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

– Total population: 12,513

19 / 50Jatpainter1 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Polk County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.3%

— 6.9% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%

– Total population: 24,283

20 / 50Skye Marthaler, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Bollinger County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.3%

— 6.9% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

– Total population: 9,579

21 / 50en:User:Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Daviess County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%

— 6.7% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%

– Total population: 6,163

22 / 50Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Scotland County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%

— 6.6% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

– Total population: 3,509

23 / 50Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Cooper County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%

— 6.6% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

– Total population: 13,762

24 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Franklin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.6%

— 6.4% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

– Total population: 78,920

25 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Dunklin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.6%

— 6.4% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%

– Total population: 22,571

26 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Livingston County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.8%

— 6.1% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%

– Total population: 11,815

27 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dade County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.8%

— 6.0% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

– Total population: 6,000

28 / 50Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Carroll County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.9%

— 5.8% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

– Total population: 6,842

29 / 50Nja1985, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Johnson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.0%

— 5.7% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

– Total population: 42,089

30 / 50Rob Neville Photos // Shutterstock

#21. St. Charles County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.2%

— 5.4% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%

– Total population: 297,041

31 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Howard County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.2%

— 5.4% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

– Total population: 7,863

32 / 50christopher friese // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Shannon County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.5%

— 4.9% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%

– Total population: 6,446

33 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Mississippi County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.8%

— 4.3% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%

– Total population: 10,737

34 / 50Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#17. Cape Girardeau County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.0%

— 4.1% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%

– Total population: 61,564

35 / 50Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#16. New Madrid County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.1%

— 3.9% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 44.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

– Total population: 13,654

36 / 50Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Saline County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.3%

— 3.5% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

– Total population: 17,802

37 / 50Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Morgan County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.5%

— 3.3% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

– Total population: 15,590

38 / 50NMSU // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Nodaway County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.7%

— 2.7% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

– Total population: 18,853

39 / 50Lilith Munck // Shutterstock

#12. Taney County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.9%

— 2.5% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

– Total population: 43,068

40 / 50Charvex // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sullivan County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.4%

— 1.6% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

– Total population: 4,926

41 / 50w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Buchanan County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.8%

— 1.0% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%

– Total population: 68,729

42 / 50Andrew.Belair // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Adair County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.1%

— 0.4% lower than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%

– Total population: 20,793

43 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pulaski County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.5%

— 3.7% higher than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

– Total population: 40,947

44 / 50TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#7. Platte County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.2%

— 5.0% higher than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

– Total population: 75,258

45 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Clay County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.4%

— 5.2% higher than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%

– Total population: 180,556

46 / 50Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#5. Greene County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.1%

— 6.3% higher than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%

– Total population: 227,966

47 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#4. St. Louis County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.0%

— 11.3% higher than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%

– Total population: 777,088

48 / 50Pixabay

#3. Boone County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.1%

— 11.6% higher than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%

– Total population: 140,601

49 / 50Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

#2. Jackson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.4%

— 12.1% higher than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%

– Total population: 527,028

50 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. St. Louis city

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.8%

— 23.1% higher than Missouri average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 72.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.7%

– Total population: 250,081