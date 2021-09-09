Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Missouri using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
1 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Newton County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.9%
— 9.3% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.8%
– Total population: 44,114
2 / 50Brian Hunter // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Benton County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.1%
— 9.0% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%
– Total population: 15,658
3 / 50Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Lafayette County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.1%
— 8.9% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%
– Total population: 25,030
4 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Maries County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.2%
— 8.8% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%
– Total population: 7,059
5 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Ste. Genevieve County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.3%
— 8.7% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%
– Total population: 13,985
6 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Clinton County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.3%
— 8.6% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%
– Total population: 15,625
7 / 50Jpjonesusn // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Bates County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%
— 8.3% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%
– Total population: 12,463
8 / 50Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Audrain County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%
— 8.3% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
– Total population: 19,747
9 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Cass County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.6%
— 8.2% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
– Total population: 77,386
10 / 50Canva
#41. Jefferson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.6%
— 8.1% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%
– Total population: 170,513
11 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Pemiscot County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.6%
— 8.1% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
– Total population: 12,554
12 / 50Onegentlemanofverona // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Callaway County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%
— 8.0% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
– Total population: 35,351
13 / 50Peek Creative Collective // Shutterstock
#38. Jasper County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%
— 8.0% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%
– Total population: 89,146
14 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Lewis County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.8%
— 7.9% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%
– Total population: 7,726
15 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Lawrence County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.8%
— 7.8% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
– Total population: 28,448
16 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Reynolds County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.9%
— 7.7% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%
– Total population: 5,035
17 / 50Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Gentry County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.9%
— 7.6% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
– Total population: 5,027
18 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Dallas County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.1%
— 7.3% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
– Total population: 12,513
19 / 50Jatpainter1 // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Polk County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.3%
— 6.9% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
– Total population: 24,283
20 / 50Skye Marthaler, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Bollinger County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.3%
— 6.9% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
– Total population: 9,579
21 / 50en:User:Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Daviess County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%
— 6.7% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%
– Total population: 6,163
22 / 50Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Scotland County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%
— 6.6% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
– Total population: 3,509
23 / 50Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Cooper County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%
— 6.6% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
– Total population: 13,762
24 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Franklin County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.6%
— 6.4% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
– Total population: 78,920
25 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Dunklin County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.6%
— 6.4% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%
– Total population: 22,571
26 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Livingston County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.8%
— 6.1% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
– Total population: 11,815
27 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Dade County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.8%
— 6.0% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
– Total population: 6,000
28 / 50Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Carroll County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.9%
— 5.8% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
– Total population: 6,842
29 / 50Nja1985, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Johnson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.0%
— 5.7% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
– Total population: 42,089
30 / 50Rob Neville Photos // Shutterstock
#21. St. Charles County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.2%
— 5.4% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%
– Total population: 297,041
31 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Howard County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.2%
— 5.4% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
– Total population: 7,863
32 / 50christopher friese // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Shannon County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.5%
— 4.9% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
– Total population: 6,446
33 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Mississippi County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.8%
— 4.3% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%
– Total population: 10,737
34 / 50Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#17. Cape Girardeau County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.0%
— 4.1% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%
– Total population: 61,564
35 / 50Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#16. New Madrid County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.1%
— 3.9% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 44.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
– Total population: 13,654
36 / 50Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Saline County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.3%
— 3.5% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
– Total population: 17,802
37 / 50Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Morgan County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.5%
— 3.3% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%
– Total population: 15,590
38 / 50NMSU // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Nodaway County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.7%
— 2.7% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
– Total population: 18,853
39 / 50Lilith Munck // Shutterstock
#12. Taney County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.9%
— 2.5% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
– Total population: 43,068
40 / 50Charvex // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Sullivan County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.4%
— 1.6% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
– Total population: 4,926
41 / 50w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Buchanan County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.8%
— 1.0% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
– Total population: 68,729
42 / 50Andrew.Belair // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Adair County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.1%
— 0.4% lower than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
– Total population: 20,793
43 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Pulaski County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.5%
— 3.7% higher than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
– Total population: 40,947
44 / 50TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#7. Platte County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.2%
— 5.0% higher than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
– Total population: 75,258
45 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Clay County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.4%
— 5.2% higher than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
– Total population: 180,556
46 / 50Jose Kevo // Wikicommons
#5. Greene County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.1%
— 6.3% higher than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
– Total population: 227,966
47 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons
#4. St. Louis County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.0%
— 11.3% higher than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
– Total population: 777,088
48 / 50Pixabay
#3. Boone County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.1%
— 11.6% higher than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%
– Total population: 140,601
49 / 50Jon Kraft // Shutterstock
#2. Jackson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.4%
— 12.1% higher than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
– Total population: 527,028
50 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#1. St. Louis city
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.8%
— 23.1% higher than Missouri average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 72.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.7%
– Total population: 250,081