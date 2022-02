Mutating virus variant and cell mutation variants as a health risk concept and new coronavirus outbreak or covid-19 viral cells mutations and influenza background as a 3D render.

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 15 reached 924,037 COVID-19-related deaths and 77.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Feb. 14, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Hickory County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (28 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,661 (1,781 total cases)

— 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (50 total deaths)

— 78.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (3,590 fully vaccinated)

#49. Perry County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (56 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,828 (4,751 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (44 total deaths)

— 21.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (7,455 fully vaccinated)

#48. Henry County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (64 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,550 (5,576 total cases)

— 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (76 total deaths)

— 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (9,847 fully vaccinated)

#47. Ray County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (68 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,679 (4,990 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (87 total deaths)

— 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (9,008 fully vaccinated)

#46. Vernon County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (62 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,004 (4,936 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (99 total deaths)

— 64.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (7,078 fully vaccinated)

#45. Clark County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (21 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,863 (1,554 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (28 total deaths)

— 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.4% (2,064 fully vaccinated)

#44. Miller County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (81 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,260 (5,959 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (111 total deaths)

— 47.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (8,422 fully vaccinated)

#43. Shannon County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 318 (26 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,908 (1,544 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (32 total deaths)

— 33.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.1% (2,455 fully vaccinated)

#42. DeKalb County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 319 (40 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,793 (2,107 total cases)

— 25.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (42 total deaths)

— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.6% (3,464 fully vaccinated)

#41. Cape Girardeau County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (252 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,002 (18,142 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (217 total deaths)

— 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (37,691 fully vaccinated)

#40. Clinton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (66 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,451 (4,577 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 535 (109 total deaths)

— 82.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (9,486 fully vaccinated)

#39. Webster County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (132 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,161 (8,774 total cases)

— 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (132 total deaths)

— 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (16,504 fully vaccinated)

#38. St. Clair County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (32 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,879 (2,056 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (31 total deaths)

— 12.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (3,177 fully vaccinated)

#37. Butler County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (145 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,824 (9,695 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (147 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (14,309 fully vaccinated)

#36. Benton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 345 (67 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,671 (4,019 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (87 total deaths)

— 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (9,140 fully vaccinated)

#35. Grundy County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 345 (34 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,239 (2,289 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 629 (62 total deaths)

— 114.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (3,407 fully vaccinated)

#34. Pettis County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (148 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,417 (11,608 total cases)

— 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (142 total deaths)

— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (17,672 fully vaccinated)

#33. Cass County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (373 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,860 (24,181 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (269 total deaths)

— 13.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (53,688 fully vaccinated)

#32. Cooper County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (63 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,096 (4,090 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (73 total deaths)

— 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (7,725 fully vaccinated)

#31. Reynolds County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 367 (23 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,767 (1,114 total cases)

— 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (20 total deaths)

— 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.3% (1,651 fully vaccinated)

#30. Dade County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (29 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,371 (1,389 total cases)

— 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (38 total deaths)

— 71.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (3,223 fully vaccinated)

#29. Schuyler County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (18 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,936 (696 total cases)

— 33.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (24 total deaths)

— 75.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.6% (1,193 fully vaccinated)

#28. Scotland County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 388 (19 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,607 (667 total cases)

— 39.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (17 total deaths)

— 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.7% (1,262 fully vaccinated)

#27. Shelby County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 388 (23 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,840 (1,473 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (14 total deaths)

— 19.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (2,733 fully vaccinated)

#26. Cole County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 392 (301 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,715 (19,735 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (266 total deaths)

— 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (39,727 fully vaccinated)

#25. Knox County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 404 (16 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,364 (925 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (12 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (1,542 fully vaccinated)

#24. Polk County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (137 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,365 (7,833 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (86 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.4% (12,330 fully vaccinated)

#23. Holt County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (19 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,325 (1,027 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 568 (25 total deaths)

— 93.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (1,807 fully vaccinated)

#22. Randolph County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 436 (108 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,658 (5,855 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (98 total deaths)

— 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (9,200 fully vaccinated)

#21. Monroe County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 440 (38 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,503 (2,118 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (39 total deaths)

— 53.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (3,738 fully vaccinated)

#20. Texas County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (112 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,840 (4,531 total cases)

— 20.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (81 total deaths)

— 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.2% (8,182 fully vaccinated)

#19. Jackson County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 445 (3,129 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,011 (203,948 total cases)

— 29.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (2,192 total deaths)

— 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (392,022 fully vaccinated)

#18. Scott County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 447 (171 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,239 (10,810 total cases)

— 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (146 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (16,353 fully vaccinated)

#17. Nodaway County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (100 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,444 (5,842 total cases)

— 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (41 total deaths)

— 36.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (10,630 fully vaccinated)

#16. Madison County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 463 (56 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,888 (3,492 total cases)

— 29.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (47 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (4,676 fully vaccinated)

#15. Montgomery County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 485 (56 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,604 (2,380 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (51 total deaths)

— 50.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (5,525 fully vaccinated)

#14. St. Francois County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (332 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,112 (18,223 total cases)

— 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (260 total deaths)

— 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (28,686 fully vaccinated)

#13. Audrain County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 512 (130 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,022 (5,591 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (96 total deaths)

— 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (9,347 fully vaccinated)

#12. Gentry County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 517 (34 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,867 (2,094 total cases)

— 42.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (29 total deaths)

— 50.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (2,815 fully vaccinated)

#11. Callaway County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (244 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,187 (11,717 total cases)

— 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (109 total deaths)

— 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (20,762 fully vaccinated)

#10. Putnam County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 554 (26 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,400 (958 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (21 total deaths)

— 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (1,545 fully vaccinated)

#9. Mississippi County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 561 (74 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,558 (3,105 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (56 total deaths)

— 45.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (5,594 fully vaccinated)

#8. Livingston County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 571 (87 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,820 (3,627 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 565 (86 total deaths)

— 92.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (6,457 fully vaccinated)

#7. Barton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 604 (71 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,218 (2,729 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (46 total deaths)

— 33.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (3,844 fully vaccinated)

#6. Washington County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 619 (153 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,562 (5,827 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (119 total deaths)

— 64.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.0% (7,674 fully vaccinated)

#5. New Madrid County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 691 (118 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,654 (4,893 total cases)

— 28.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (75 total deaths)

— 49.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (5,595 fully vaccinated)

#4. McDonald County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 797 (182 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,354 (5,105 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (62 total deaths)

— 7.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (7,321 fully vaccinated)

#3. Newton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 931 (542 new cases, +103% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,653 (11,445 total cases)

— 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (177 total deaths)

— 3.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.3% (14,729 fully vaccinated)

#2. Atchison County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,011 (52 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,919 (1,333 total cases)

— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (19 total deaths)

— 25.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (2,820 fully vaccinated)

#1. Jasper County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,201 (1,457 new cases, +79% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,946 (33,906 total cases)

— 24.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (481 total deaths)

— 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (56,407 fully vaccinated)