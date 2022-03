Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Missouri

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of March 2 reached 954,163 COVID-19-related deaths and 79.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.8% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to March 1, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Polk County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (49 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,869 (7,995 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (103 total deaths)

— 4.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#49. Dade County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (12 new cases, +140% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,714 (1,415 total cases)

— 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (40 total deaths)

— 72.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#48. Douglas County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (21 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,181 (2,529 total cases)

— 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 569 (75 total deaths)

— 85.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#47. Macon County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (24 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,808 (3,599 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (49 total deaths)

— 5.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#46. Cedar County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (23 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,197 (2,898 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (48 total deaths)

— 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#45. Howard County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (16 new cases, +167% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,498 (2,150 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (24 total deaths)

— 21.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#44. Greene County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (490 new cases, +91% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,677 (69,393 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (949 total deaths)

— 5.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#43. Buchanan County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (146 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,618 (22,381 total cases)

— 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (292 total deaths)

— 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#42. Gentry County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (11 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,278 (2,121 total cases)

— 41.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (29 total deaths)

— 43.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#41. Adair County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (43 new cases, +79% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,509 (5,451 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (61 total deaths)

— 21.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#40. Christian County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (151 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,382 (20,715 total cases)

— 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (242 total deaths)

— 11.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#39. Nodaway County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (39 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,032 (5,972 total cases)

— 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (42 total deaths)

— 38.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#38. Harrison County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (15 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,492 (1,795 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (30 total deaths)

— 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#37. Johnson County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (98 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,173 (11,987 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (138 total deaths)

— 16.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#36. Howell County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (73 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,881 (8,778 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 496 (199 total deaths)

— 61.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#35. Jackson County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (1,276 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,528 (207,582 total cases)

— 29.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (2,326 total deaths)

— 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#34. Ste. Genevieve County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (33 new cases, +154% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,353 (3,642 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (39 total deaths)

— 29.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#33. Ozark County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (17 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,324 (1,681 total cases)

— 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 578 (53 total deaths)

— 88.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#32. Randolph County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (46 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,143 (5,975 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (100 total deaths)

— 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#31. Gasconade County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (28 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,433 (3,299 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 632 (93 total deaths)

— 105.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#30. Maries County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (17 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,225 (1,585 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (33 total deaths)

— 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#29. Madison County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (24 new cases, +118% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,368 (3,550 total cases)

— 29.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (49 total deaths)

— 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#28. Dent County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (32 new cases, +146% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,722 (3,227 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (73 total deaths)

— 52.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#27. Carroll County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (18 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,521 (2,215 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (42 total deaths)

— 57.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#26. Livingston County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (32 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,312 (3,702 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 578 (88 total deaths)

— 88.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#25. Phelps County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (94 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,325 (9,951 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (229 total deaths)

— 67.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#24. Barton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (25 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,813 (2,799 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (48 total deaths)

— 32.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#23. Osage County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (30 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,379 (3,183 total cases)

— 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (39 total deaths)

— 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#22. Henry County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (48 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,141 (5,705 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (78 total deaths)

— 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#21. Ray County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (51 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,174 (5,104 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (89 total deaths)

— 26.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#20. Clinton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (46 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,024 (4,694 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 544 (111 total deaths)

— 77.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#19. Ralls County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (24 new cases, +167% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,494 (2,422 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (24 total deaths)

— 24.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#18. Caldwell County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (22 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,503 (1,669 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (34 total deaths)

— 22.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#17. Mercer County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (9 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,994 (687 total cases)

— 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (12 total deaths)

— 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#16. Shelby County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (15 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,312 (1,501 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (15 total deaths)

— 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#15. Dunklin County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (74 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,228 (7,058 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (108 total deaths)

— 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#14. Schuyler County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (12 new cases, +140% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,451 (720 total cases)

— 32.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 536 (25 total deaths)

— 74.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#13. Perry County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (51 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,376 (4,856 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (44 total deaths)

— 25.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#12. Grundy County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (29 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,203 (2,384 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 650 (64 total deaths)

— 111.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#11. Knox County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (12 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,072 (953 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (12 total deaths)

— 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#10. Marion County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 322 (92 new cases, +384% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,746 (7,916 total cases)

— 21.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (113 total deaths)

— 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#9. Iron County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 336 (34 new cases, +89% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,442 (2,171 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (36 total deaths)

— 16.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#8. Lewis County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 348 (34 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,486 (2,687 total cases)

— 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (34 total deaths)

— 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#7. Chariton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (26 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,664 (1,683 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (34 total deaths)

— 49.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#6. Mississippi County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 379 (50 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,590 (3,241 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (55 total deaths)

— 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#5. Pike County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 410 (75 new cases, +477% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,987 (4,207 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (57 total deaths)

— 1.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#4. Bollinger County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 412 (50 new cases, +212% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,514 (2,489 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (36 total deaths)

— 3.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#3. St. Francois County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 592 (398 new cases, +385% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,970 (18,800 total cases)

— 22.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (270 total deaths)

— 30.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#2. Daviess County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 604 (50 new cases, +257% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,089 (1,663 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (26 total deaths)

— 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#1. Linn County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,342 (160 new cases, +1,500% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,940 (2,496 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 520 (62 total deaths)

— 69.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri