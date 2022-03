The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of March 16 reached 967,175 COVID-19-related deaths and 79.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 44.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to March 15, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Schuyler County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,558 (725 total cases)

— 32.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 558 (26 total deaths)

— 77.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.9% (1,207 fully vaccinated)

#49. Putnam County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (3 new cases, -77% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,103 (991 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 490 (23 total deaths)

— 55.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (1,552 fully vaccinated)

#48. Madison County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,500 (3,566 total cases)

— 28.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (52 total deaths)

— 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (4,742 fully vaccinated)

#47. Chariton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,798 (1,693 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (34 total deaths)

— 45.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (2,792 fully vaccinated)

#46. Cape Girardeau County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (53 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,569 (18,589 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (238 total deaths)

— 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (38,253 fully vaccinated)

#45. Gasconade County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (10 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,589 (3,322 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 639 (94 total deaths)

— 102.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (7,423 fully vaccinated)

#44. Maries County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (6 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,340 (1,595 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (34 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (3,792 fully vaccinated)

#43. Howell County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (28 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,098 (8,865 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 511 (205 total deaths)

— 62.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (13,222 fully vaccinated)

#42. Livingston County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (11 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,463 (3,725 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 598 (91 total deaths)

— 89.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (6,501 fully vaccinated)

#41. Washington County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (18 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,003 (5,936 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 538 (133 total deaths)

— 70.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (7,793 fully vaccinated)

#40. Lawrence County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (29 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,206 (7,750 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (157 total deaths)

— 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (14,430 fully vaccinated)

#39. Benton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (15 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,329 (4,147 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 473 (92 total deaths)

— 50.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (9,204 fully vaccinated)

#38. Mercer County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,187 (694 total cases)

— 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (12 total deaths)

— 5.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (1,282 fully vaccinated)

#37. Shelby County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,430 (1,508 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (15 total deaths)

— 19.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (2,764 fully vaccinated)

#36. Barton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (10 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,915 (2,811 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (50 total deaths)

— 34.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (3,869 fully vaccinated)

#35. Caldwell County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,647 (1,682 total cases)

— 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (35 total deaths)

— 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (3,516 fully vaccinated)

#34. Iron County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (9 new cases, +350% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,511 (2,178 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (41 total deaths)

— 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (3,899 fully vaccinated)

#33. Dade County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (7 new cases, +250% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,833 (1,424 total cases)

— 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (40 total deaths)

— 67.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (3,253 fully vaccinated)

#32. Pike County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (17 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,140 (4,235 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (57 total deaths)

— 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (6,803 fully vaccinated)

#31. Pemiscot County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (15 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,823 (2,975 total cases)

— 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (73 total deaths)

— 46.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.0% (4,905 fully vaccinated)

#30. Atchison County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (5 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,930 (1,385 total cases)

— 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (20 total deaths)

— 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (2,865 fully vaccinated)

#29. Shannon County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,544 (1,596 total cases)

— 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (36 total deaths)

— 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.4% (2,479 fully vaccinated)

#28. Audrain County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (25 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,448 (5,699 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (109 total deaths)

— 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (9,548 fully vaccinated)

#27. Worth County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,921 (401 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (3 total deaths)

— 52.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (819 fully vaccinated)

#26. Texas County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (26 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,360 (4,663 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (94 total deaths)

— 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (8,270 fully vaccinated)

#25. Nodaway County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (23 new cases, +92% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,191 (6,007 total cases)

— 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (43 total deaths)

— 38.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (10,767 fully vaccinated)

#24. Harrison County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (9 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,671 (1,810 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (30 total deaths)

— 14.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (2,824 fully vaccinated)

#23. Johnson County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (63 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,393 (12,106 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (139 total deaths)

— 18.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (22,397 fully vaccinated)

#22. Phelps County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (55 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,592 (10,070 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (235 total deaths)

— 67.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (19,351 fully vaccinated)

#21. Andrew County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (23 new cases, +156% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,615 (4,714 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (55 total deaths)

— 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (6,705 fully vaccinated)

#20. Linn County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (16 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,284 (2,537 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 520 (62 total deaths)

— 65.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (5,444 fully vaccinated)

#19. McDonald County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (32 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,072 (5,269 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (66 total deaths)

— 8.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (7,474 fully vaccinated)

#18. St. Francois County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (96 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,239 (18,981 total cases)

— 23.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (278 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (29,039 fully vaccinated)

#17. Clinton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (33 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,314 (4,753 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 564 (115 total deaths)

— 79.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (9,565 fully vaccinated)

#16. Lafayette County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (58 new cases, +1,060% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,676 (7,744 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (125 total deaths)

— 21.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (14,845 fully vaccinated)

#15. Lewis County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (18 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,905 (2,728 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (34 total deaths)

— 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (3,296 fully vaccinated)

#14. Ralls County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (20 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,737 (2,447 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (25 total deaths)

— 22.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.1% (2,901 fully vaccinated)

#13. Gentry County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (13 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,659 (2,146 total cases)

— 42.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 457 (30 total deaths)

— 45.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (2,837 fully vaccinated)

#12. Callaway County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (90 new cases, +190% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,889 (12,031 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (121 total deaths)

— 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (21,005 fully vaccinated)

#11. Grundy County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (21 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,721 (2,435 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 670 (66 total deaths)

— 112.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (3,456 fully vaccinated)

#10. Pettis County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (90 new cases, +120% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,189 (11,935 total cases)

— 23.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (155 total deaths)

— 16.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (17,916 fully vaccinated)

#9. Perry County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (41 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,716 (4,921 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (44 total deaths)

— 27.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (7,544 fully vaccinated)

#8. Daviess County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (18 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,452 (1,693 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (26 total deaths)

— 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (2,717 fully vaccinated)

#7. Buchanan County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (190 new cases, +147% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,924 (22,648 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (300 total deaths)

— 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (33,365 fully vaccinated)

#6. Cass County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (232 new cases, +1,350% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,462 (24,818 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (300 total deaths)

— 9.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (54,250 fully vaccinated)

#5. Bollinger County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (27 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,034 (2,552 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (36 total deaths)

— 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (3,988 fully vaccinated)

#4. Holt County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (11 new cases, +267% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,961 (1,055 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 613 (27 total deaths)

— 94.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (1,825 fully vaccinated)

#3. Dunklin County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (77 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,743 (7,208 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (112 total deaths)

— 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (10,743 fully vaccinated)

#2. Mississippi County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (39 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,417 (3,350 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (56 total deaths)

— 34.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (5,642 fully vaccinated)

#1. DeKalb County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (38 new cases, +850% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,327 (2,174 total cases)

— 24.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (45 total deaths)

— 14.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.9% (3,497 fully vaccinated)