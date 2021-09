STACKER– As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Sep. 7 had reached 649,741 COVID-19-related deaths and 40.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of Sep. 3, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Skye Marthaler, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Bollinger County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (36 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,209 (1,360 total cases) 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (15 total deaths) 28.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.8% (3,255 fully vaccinated) 41.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Photos BrianScantlebury // Shutterstock

#49. Marion County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 301 (86 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,716 (4,769 total cases) 97.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (58 total deaths) 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (10,166 fully vaccinated) 21.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Canva

#48. Knox County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (12 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,771 (466 total cases) 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (3 total deaths) 56.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (1,358 fully vaccinated) 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Gentry County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (20 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,862 (1,108 total cases) 97.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (23 total deaths) 101.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.2% (2,381 fully vaccinated) 20.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Nja1985, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Johnson County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (167 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,439 (6,184 total cases) 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (64 total deaths) 32.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (17,003 fully vaccinated) 30.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Wayne County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (40 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,192 (1,312 total cases) 98.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (17 total deaths) 24.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.3% (3,773 fully vaccinated) 35.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Miller County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 312 (80 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,103 (3,613 total cases) 98.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (68 total deaths) 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.7% (6,833 fully vaccinated) 41.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Andrew.Belair // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Adair County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (83 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,291 (3,115 total cases) 98.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (27 total deaths) 38.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (9,534 fully vaccinated) 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lafayette County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (109 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,697 (4,153 total cases) 98.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (63 total deaths) 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (12,405 fully vaccinated) 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Cass County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 339 (359 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,806 (12,488 total cases) 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (133 total deaths) 27.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (43,481 fully vaccinated) 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#40. Cape Girardeau County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 339 (267 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,559 (10,694 total cases) 98.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (145 total deaths) 5.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.4% (30,298 fully vaccinated) 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pettis County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 342 (145 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,657 (6,629 total cases) 98.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (88 total deaths) 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.1% (14,443 fully vaccinated) 24.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#38. McDonald County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (80 new cases, +82% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,205 (3,244 total cases) 98.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (38 total deaths) 4.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.6% (5,166 fully vaccinated) 50.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Macon County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (53 new cases, +66% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,065 (1,975 total cases) 98.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (19 total deaths) 27.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (5,090 fully vaccinated) 25.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ray County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (82 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,126 (2,561 total cases) 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (39 total deaths) 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.2% (7,420 fully vaccinated) 29.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

#35. Jackson County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (2,501 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,324 (107,726 total cases) 98.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (1,270 total deaths) 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (312,157 fully vaccinated) 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lincoln County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (218 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,172 (7,773 total cases) 98.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (55 total deaths) 46.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.8% (18,786 fully vaccinated) 30.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Dunklin County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (110 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,893 (3,756 total cases) 98.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (55 total deaths) 8.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.6% (8,031 fully vaccinated) 39.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Oregon County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 380 (40 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,321 (1,192 total cases) 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 66 (7 total deaths) 62.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.7% (2,597 fully vaccinated) 45.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Carroll County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 380 (33 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,668 (1,273 total cases) 98.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (25 total deaths) 65.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (3,545 fully vaccinated) 10.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Markkaempfer // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Perry County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 397 (76 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,864 (2,653 total cases) 98.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (32 total deaths) 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.6% (6,051 fully vaccinated) 30.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Montgomery County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (47 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,601 (1,340 total cases) 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (17 total deaths) 15.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (4,662 fully vaccinated) 11.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



~ (The Rebel At) ~ // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Moniteau County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 409 (66 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,753 (2,380 total cases) 98.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (36 total deaths) 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.5% (4,754 fully vaccinated) 35.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Saline County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 409 (93 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,505 (3,529 total cases) 98.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (43 total deaths) 8.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (8,772 fully vaccinated) 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



en:User:Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Daviess County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 411 (34 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,138 (922 total cases) 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (12 total deaths) 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.1% (2,158 fully vaccinated) 42.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Allegrorondo // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Warren County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (153 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,554 (4,119 total cases) 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (33 total deaths) 46.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (12,331 fully vaccinated) 23.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Shelby County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 438 (26 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,474 (799 total cases) 98.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (7 total deaths) 32.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (2,377 fully vaccinated) 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Henry County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 449 (98 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,045 (2,847 total cases) 98.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (43 total deaths) 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (7,960 fully vaccinated) 19.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Onegentlemanofverona // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Callaway County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 456 (204 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,077 (6,746 total cases) 98.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (60 total deaths) 23.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (17,388 fully vaccinated) 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Vernon County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 467 (96 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,252 (2,725 total cases) 98.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (54 total deaths) 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.2% (5,804 fully vaccinated) 37.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Jpjonesusn // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Bates County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 476 (77 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,848 (1,916 total cases) 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (37 total deaths) 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.6% (5,109 fully vaccinated) 30.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Reynolds County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 478 (30 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,038 (504 total cases) 99.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 48 (3 total deaths) 72.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.5% (1,225 fully vaccinated) 57.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Davekeiser // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Gasconade County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 483 (71 new cases, +97% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,314 (1,958 total cases) 98.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (47 total deaths) 83.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (6,368 fully vaccinated) 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Steveewatkins // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dent County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 488 (76 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,557 (1,644 total cases) 98.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (28 total deaths) 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.2% (3,761 fully vaccinated) 46.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mercer County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 498 (18 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,589 (383 total cases) 98.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 55 (2 total deaths) 68.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.2% (983 fully vaccinated) 40.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Stoddard County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 503 (146 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,358 (3,587 total cases) 98.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (56 total deaths) 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (8,933 fully vaccinated) 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clark County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (35 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,212 (898 total cases) 98.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (12 total deaths) 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.1% (1,635 fully vaccinated 46.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lewis County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 522 (51 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,986 (1,465 total cases) 98.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (21 total deaths) 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.0% (2,832 fully vaccinated) 36.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Butler County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (222 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,162 (5,591 total cases) 98.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (60 total deaths) 19.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.7% (11,359 fully vaccinated) 41.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cooper County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 570 (101 new cases, +53% change from previous week)- –

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,773 (2,439 total cases) 98.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (31 total deaths) 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (6,141 fully vaccinated) 23.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Mississippi County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 584 (77 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,976 (1,842 total cases) 98.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (31 total deaths) 35.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (4,452 fully vaccinated) 25.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Washington County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 586 (145 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,801 (3,413 total cases) 98.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (56 total deaths) 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.3% (6,252 fully vaccinated) 44.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#8. St. Francois County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 597 (401 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,776 (10,604 total cases) 97.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (128 total deaths) 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (23,044 fully vaccinated) 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Iron County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 612 (62 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,417 (1,156 total cases) 98.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (10 total deaths) 43.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.3% (3,069 fully vaccinated) 33.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Parker Botanical // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Madison County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 612 (74 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,736 (2,023 total cases) 97.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (17 total deaths) 19.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.3% (3,542 fully vaccinated) 35.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Holt County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 613 (27 new cases, +350% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,082 (576 total cases) 98.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (16 total deaths) 108.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (1,520 fully vaccinated) 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Dean Sebourn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Ripley County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 670 (89 new cases, +68% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,017 (1,464 total cases) 98.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (19 total deaths) 17.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.6% (3,008 fully vaccinated) 50.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#3. New Madrid County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 709 (121 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,853 (2,707 total cases) 97.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (49 total deaths) 64.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.6% (4,365 fully vaccinated) 43.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Dazspell // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Scott County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 726 (278 new cases, -13% change from previous week

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,737 (6,024 total cases) 97.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (94 total deaths) 41.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (13,621 fully vaccinated) 21.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri



Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Carter County, MO

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,538 (92 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,262 (913 total cases) 98.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (12 total deaths) 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.5% (1,585 fully vaccinated) 41.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri