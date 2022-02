Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Missouri

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 16 reached 926,680 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 15, 2021.

#50. Atchison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (19 total deaths)

— 25.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,229 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,113 (1,343 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,206 (62 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

#49. Ray County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (87 total deaths)

— 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,162 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.0 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,805 (5,019 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (92 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

#48. Audrain County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (96 total deaths)

— 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,161 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,133 (5,619 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (158 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

#47. Scott County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (147 total deaths)

— 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,118 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.4 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,391 (10,868 total cases)

— 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 522 (200 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

#46. Lawrence County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (148 total deaths)

— 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,099 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,815 (7,600 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (109 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

#45. St. Francois County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (260 total deaths)

— 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,087 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,256 (18,320 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 579 (389 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

#44. Madison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (47 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,078 (3,515 total cases)

— 29.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 620 (75 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#43. Barton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (46 total deaths)

— 33.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,354 (2,745 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 706 (83 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

#42. Shannon County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (32 total deaths)

— 33.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,050 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,165 (1,565 total cases)

— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 563 (46 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

#41. Crawford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (94 total deaths)

— 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.4 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,195 (5,309 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (66 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

#40. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (112 total deaths)

— 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,040 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,357 (7,805 total cases)

— 21.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (69 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

#39. Randolph County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (98 total deaths)

— 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,015 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 24.2 (6 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,808 (5,892 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 570 (141 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

#38. Stoddard County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (115 total deaths)

— 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,014 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,493 (5,948 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (58 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

#37. Dallas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (67 total deaths)

— 35.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,004 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.8 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,046 (3,721 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (47 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

#36. Jasper County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (482 total deaths)

— 35.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,001 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (6 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,057 (34,041 total cases)

— 24.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,293 (1,569 new cases, +99% change from previous week)

#35. Wright County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (73 total deaths)

— 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #991 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,537 (3,756 total cases)

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 361 (66 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

#34. Pemiscot County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (65 total deaths)

— 40.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #921 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.7 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,349 (2,900 total cases)

— 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (22 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

#33. Clark County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (28 total deaths)

— 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #915 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,937 (1,559 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (26 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#32. Cooper County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (73 total deaths)

— 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,180 (4,105 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (76 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

#31. Ripley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (55 total deaths)

— 41.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #906 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,875 (2,641 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (36 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

#30. Saline County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (95 total deaths)

— 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #885 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,156 (6,181 total cases)

— 20.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 312 (71 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

#29. Mississippi County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (56 total deaths)

— 45.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #818 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 30.3 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,953 (3,157 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 948 (125 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

#28. Miller County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (111 total deaths)

— 47.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 23.4 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,401 (5,995 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 410 (105 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

#27. Dent County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (68 total deaths)

— 49.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #753 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,433 (3,182 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (44 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

#26. New Madrid County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (75 total deaths)

— 49.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #739 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,912 (4,937 total cases)

— 28.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 773 (132 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

#25. Gentry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (29 total deaths)

— 50.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #729 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,928 (2,098 total cases)

— 41.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 563 (37 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#24. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (51 total deaths)

— 50.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #721 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,873 (2,411 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 727 (84 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

#23. Putnam County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (21 total deaths)

— 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #683 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,422 (959 total cases)

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 575 (27 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#22. Benton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (87 total deaths)

— 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #682 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,820 (4,048 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 458 (89 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

#21. Monroe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (39 total deaths)

— 53.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #656 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,595 (2,126 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (43 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

#20. Laclede County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (162 total deaths)

— 54.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #634 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,353 (7,985 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (95 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

#19. Chariton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (34 total deaths)

— 56.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #606 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,085 (1,640 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (26 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

#18. Morgan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (95 total deaths)

— 57.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #587 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.7 (2 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,116 (3,943 total cases)

— 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (55 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

#17. Howell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (188 total deaths)

— 60.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #547 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,572 (8,654 total cases)

— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (120 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

#16. Bates County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (77 total deaths)

— 62.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 24.7 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,805 (3,688 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (41 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#15. Vernon County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (99 total deaths)

— 64.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 19.5 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,165 (4,969 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 438 (90 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

#14. Carroll County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (42 total deaths)

— 65.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,187 (2,186 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (23 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

#13. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (122 total deaths)

— 68.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.2 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,696 (5,860 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 720 (178 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

#12. Dade County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (38 total deaths)

— 71.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #411 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,490 (1,398 total cases)

— 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 423 (32 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

#11. Phelps County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (224 total deaths)

— 71.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (2 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,953 (9,785 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (126 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#10. Linn County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (61 total deaths)

— 74.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #379 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,513 (2,326 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (17 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

#9. Schuyler County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (24 total deaths)

— 75.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #366 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,086 (703 total cases)

— 33.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (24 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#8. Ozark County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 523 (48 total deaths)

— 78.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #328 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,964 (1,648 total cases)

— 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (17 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

#7. Hickory County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (50 total deaths)

— 78.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #323 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,797 (1,794 total cases)

— 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (38 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

#6. Douglas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 531 (70 total deaths)

— 81.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #292 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,847 (2,485 total cases)

— 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (47 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

#5. Clinton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 535 (109 total deaths)

— 82.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #280 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,666 (4,621 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 520 (106 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

#4. Livingston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 565 (86 total deaths)

— 92.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #214 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,931 (3,644 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 663 (101 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

#3. Holt County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 568 (25 total deaths)

— 93.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #208 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,393 (1,030 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (20 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#2. Grundy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 629 (62 total deaths)

— 114.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #123 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,513 (2,316 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 599 (59 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

#1. Gasconade County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 632 (93 total deaths)

— 115.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #120 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,113 (3,252 total cases)

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (43 new cases, -40% change from previous week)