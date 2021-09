Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Missouri

HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 1: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A patient is seen lying on a bed in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) on New Year’s Day at the United Memorial Medical Center on January 1, 2021 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,760,000 cases, including over 27,800 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

STACKER– As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

The United States as of Sep. 8 had reached 650,838 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 40.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Sep. 7, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

1 / 50Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Saline County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (43 total deaths)

— 8.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,685 (3,570 total cases)

— 24.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 444 (101 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

2 / 50Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#49. St. Francois County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (128 total deaths)

— 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,745 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,004 (10,757 total cases)

— 27.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (380 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

3 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#48. St. Louis city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (570 total deaths)

— 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (7 new deaths, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,747 (29,298 total cases)

— 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (395 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

4 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Linn County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (23 total deaths)

— 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,699 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,681 (1,750 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (7 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

5 / 50Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lafayette County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (63 total deaths)

— 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,694 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,829 (4,196 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (98 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

6 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Stoddard County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (56 total deaths)

— 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,568 (3,648 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 465 (135 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

7 / 50Kclibrarian // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Stone County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (62 total deaths)

— 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,689 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,448 (3,658 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (53 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

8 / 50w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Buchanan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (172 total deaths)

— 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,648 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,541 (12,704 total cases)

— 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (166 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

9 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Henry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (43 total deaths)

— 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,178 (2,876 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (93 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

10 / 50Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#41. Cole County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (153 total deaths)

— 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,627 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,819 (12,140 total cases)

— 25.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (162 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

11 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Caldwell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (18 total deaths)

— 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,619 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,685 (1,054 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (10 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

12 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Carter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (12 total deaths)

— 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,614 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,547 (930 total cases)

— 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,454 (87 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

13 / 50Photos BrianScantlebury // Shutterstock

#38. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (58 total deaths)

— 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,586 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,772 (4,785 total cases)

— 33.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (67 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

14 / 50Brian Hunter // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Benton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (40 total deaths)

— 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,547 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,757 (2,286 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (32 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

15 / 50thomas carr // Shutterstock

#36. Webster County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (82 total deaths)

— 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,536 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,364 (5,291 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (92 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

16 / 50David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Pettis County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (88 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,527 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,747 (6,667 total cases)

— 25.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (113 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

17 / 50Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#34. Greene County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (622 total deaths)

— 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (2 new deaths, -71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,976 (40,962 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (483 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

18 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lewis County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (21 total deaths)

— 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,444 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,016 (1,468 total cases)

— 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (36 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

19 / 50~ (The Rebel At) ~ // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Moniteau County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (36 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,360 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,797 (2,387 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (43 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

20 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Dallas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (38 total deaths)

— 29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,342 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,596 (2,126 total cases)

— 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (33 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

21 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dade County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (17 total deaths)

— 29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,339 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,845 (820 total cases)

— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (9 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

22 / 50Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (56 total deaths)

— 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,330 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,088 (3,484 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 603 (149 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

23 / 50Jpjonesusn // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Bates County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (37 total deaths)

— 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,307 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,089 (1,955 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 458 (74 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

24 / 50Charvex // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Sullivan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (14 total deaths)

— 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,983 (1,095 total cases)

— 42.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (9 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

25 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Mississippi County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (31 total deaths)

— 35.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,243 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,256 (1,879 total cases)

— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 630 (83 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

26 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wright County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (43 total deaths)

— 35.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,242 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,931 (2,365 total cases)

— 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 164 (30 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

27 / 50Lilith Munck // Shutterstock

#24. Taney County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (132 total deaths)

— 35.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,235 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,237 (8,522 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (106 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

28 / 50Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Audrain County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (60 total deaths)

— 35.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,609 (3,455 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (35 new cases, -61% change from previous week)

29 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#22. St. Louis County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (2,404 total deaths)

— 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,162 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (35 new deaths, +133% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,947 (118,773 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (1,960 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

30 / 50Dazspell // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Scott County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (94 total deaths)

— 41.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,125 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,029 (6,136 total cases)

— 27.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 771 (295 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

31 / 50Lisa Fitzthum Photography // Shutterstock

#20. Camden County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (114 total deaths)

— 41.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,122 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,377 (5,731 total cases)

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (89 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

32 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Pemiscot County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (39 total deaths)

— 42.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,844 (1,872 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (23 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

33 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lawrence County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (97 total deaths)

— 45.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,063 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,684 (4,865 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (56 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

34 / 50Peek Creative Collective // Shutterstock

#17. Jasper County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (308 total deaths)

— 46.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (3 new deaths, -57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,479 (21,207 total cases)

— 38.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (260 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

35 / 50Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Morgan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (53 total deaths)

— 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #1,011 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,572 (2,387 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 189 (39 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

36 / 50Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Vernon County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (54 total deaths)

— 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #962 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,339 (2,743 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (64 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

37 / 501807060460JCM // Wikimedia Commons

#14. DeKalb County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (33 total deaths)

— 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #960 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,752 (1,349 total cases)

— 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (19 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

38 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Miller County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (68 total deaths)

— 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,200 (3,638 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (83 new cases, +69% change from previous week)

39 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ozark County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (25 total deaths)

— 56.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #885 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,879 (998 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (18 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

40 / 50Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#11. New Madrid County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (49 total deaths)

— 64.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #772 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,280 (2,780 total cases)

— 29.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 808 (138 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

41 / 50Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Carroll County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (25 total deaths)

— 65.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #764 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,783 (1,283 total cases)

— 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 346 (30 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

42 / 50Vsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Douglas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (38 total deaths)

— 65.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #762 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,293 (1,489 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (22 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

43 / 50Davekeiser // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Gasconade County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (47 total deaths)

— 83.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #547 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,430 (1,975 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 374 (55 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

44 / 50M. Curtis // Shutterstock

#7. Laclede County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (119 total deaths)

— 91.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #480 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.0 (5 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,977 (4,993 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (80 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

45 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Clinton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (71 total deaths)

— 100.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #414 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,434 (2,535 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (60 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

46 / 50Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Gentry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (23 total deaths)

— 101.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #406 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,029 (1,119 total cases)

— 35.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 411 (27 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

47 / 50Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Holt County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (16 total deaths)

— 108.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #353 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 22.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,150 (579 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (13 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

48 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Phelps County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (165 total deaths)

— 112.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,680 (5,652 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (98 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

49 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Livingston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (58 total deaths)

— 119.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #284 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,083 (2,449 total cases)

— 27.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (23 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

50 / 50Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Grundy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (41 total deaths)

— 139.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

— #189 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,437 (1,422 total cases)

— 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (29 new cases, +38% change from previous week)