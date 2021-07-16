Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Missouri

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 8 had reached 606,616 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 8, 2021. In Missouri, 39.5% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.2% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Barry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.2% (10,444 fully vaccinated)

— 26.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (4,673 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (47 total deaths)

— 14.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,802 (3,150 total cases)

— 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pettis County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.2% (12,380 fully vaccinated)

— 26.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (4,591 fully vaccinated)

— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (77 total deaths)

— 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,523 (5,302 total cases)

— 22.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Pulaski County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.3% (15,394 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (3,454 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (56 total deaths)

— 30.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,079 (3,724 total cases)

— 30.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#47. St. Francois County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (19,987 fully vaccinated)

— 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (6,856 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (116 total deaths)

— 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,414 (9,016 total cases)

— 31.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Cooper County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (5,259 fully vaccinated)

— 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (2,077 fully vaccinated)

— 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (27 total deaths)

— 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,124 (1,970 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Lisa Fitzthum Photography // Shutterstock

#45. Camden County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.0% (13,906 fully vaccinated)

— 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (6,784 fully vaccinated)

— 30.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (92 total deaths)

— 30.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,846 (4,559 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Charvex // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Sullivan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.1% (1,830 fully vaccinated)

— 23.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (771 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (14 total deaths)

— 50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,370 (875 total cases)

— 40.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Canva

#43. Knox County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.3% (1,198 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (552 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (3 total deaths)

— 50.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,851 (390 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Henry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.5% (6,646 fully vaccinated)

— 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (3,109 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (40 total deaths)

— 19.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,650 (2,106 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Original by Patrick Hull, modifications by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Worth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.5% (613 fully vaccinated)

— 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (328 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (2 total deaths)

— 35.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,439 (190 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Allegrorondo // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Warren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.7% (10,943 fully vaccinated)

— 22.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (4,262 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (28 total deaths)

— 48.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,257 (3,300 total cases)

— 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Mississippi County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.7% (4,052 fully vaccinated)

— 22.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (1,493 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (28 total deaths)

— 38.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,464 (1,511 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Peek Creative Collective // Shutterstock

#38. Jasper County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (37,487 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (13,530 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (249 total deaths)

— 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,318 (17,372 total cases)

— 40.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Canva

#37. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.0% (69,749 fully vaccinated)

— 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (22,009 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (255 total deaths)

— 26.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,645 (23,960 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Semipaw // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Christian County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (27,584 fully vaccinated)

— 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (9,566 fully vaccinated)

— 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (98 total deaths)

— 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,826 (9,591 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Phelps County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (13,856 fully vaccinated)

— 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (4,683 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (135 total deaths)

— 98.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,212 (4,106 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Howard County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.2% (3,120 fully vaccinated)

— 21.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (1,282 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 80 (8 total deaths)

— 47.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,959 (1,096 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Holt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.2% (1,373 fully vaccinated)

— 21.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (674 fully vaccinated)

— 20.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (14 total deaths)

— 107.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,606 (467 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Photos BrianScantlebury // Shutterstock

#32. Marion County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.4% (8,952 fully vaccinated)

— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (3,855 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (53 total deaths)

— 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,958 (3,697 total cases)

— 26.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Gentry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.4% (2,065 fully vaccinated)

— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.9% (913 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (20 total deaths)

— 98.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,392 (880 total cases)

— 30.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dade County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.6% (2,391 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (1,168 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (17 total deaths)

— 47.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,623 (652 total cases)

— 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Dazspell // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Scott County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (12,205 fully vaccinated)

— 19.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (5,248 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (88 total deaths)

— 50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,437 (4,761 total cases)

— 21.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Clinton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (6,647 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (2,404 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (65 total deaths)

— 108.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,055 (2,050 total cases)

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Onegentlemanofverona // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (2,835 fully vaccinated)

— 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (1,425 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (12 total deaths)

— 9.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,893 (1,028 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Ste. Genevieve County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (5,892 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (2,469 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (17 total deaths)

— 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,344 (1,851 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Onegentlemanofverona // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Callaway County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (14,744 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (5,064 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (51 total deaths)

— 25.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,647 (5,211 total cases)

— 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lafayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.1% (10,816 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (4,183 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (57 total deaths)

— 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,946 (3,253 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Livingston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.1% (5,047 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (2,032 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (47 total deaths)

— 102.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,304 (2,178 total cases)

— 39.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Saline County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.5% (7,624 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (2,958 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (38 total deaths)

— 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,807 (2,915 total cases)

— 25.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Linn County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.5% (3,999 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (1,809 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (18 total deaths)

— 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,540 (1,614 total cases)

— 32.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Andrew.Belair // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Adair County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (8,676 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (2,631 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (19 total deaths)

— 51.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,916 (2,513 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#19. Cape Girardeau County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (26,994 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (9,995 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (139 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,468 (9,045 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Brian Hunter // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Benton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (6,690 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (3,806 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (35 total deaths)

— 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,037 (1,757 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#17. Greene County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (101,559 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (35,118 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (494 total deaths)

— 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,098 (32,528 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Shelby County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (2,066 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (992 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (7 total deaths)

— 22.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,720 (695 total cases)

— 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.0% (4,043 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (1,883 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (13 total deaths)

— 26.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,436 (1,090 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

NMSU // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Nodaway County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (7,874 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (2,802 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (25 total deaths)

— 26.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,552 (2,773 total cases)

— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Cass County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (37,985 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (12,748 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (117 total deaths)

— 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,169 (9,699 total cases)

— 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Carroll County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (3,168 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.8% (1,491 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (24 total deaths)

— 81.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,478 (1,083 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Davekeiser // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Gasconade County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (5,496 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.4% (2,661 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (47 total deaths)

— 109.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,860 (1,597 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (94,684 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (25,993 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (175 total deaths)

— 54.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,244 (10,607 total cases)

— 58.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

#9. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (271,478 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (78,992 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (1,082 total deaths)

— 0.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,245 (86,086 total cases)

— 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (40,182 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.3% (14,293 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (186 total deaths)

— 17.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,513 (10,930 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#7. Cole County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (29,768 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.1% (10,380 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (130 total deaths)

— 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,397 (9,514 total cases)

— 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. St. Louis city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (117,894 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (25,502 fully vaccinated)

— 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (533 total deaths)

— 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,521 (25,612 total cases)

— 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#5. Platte County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (42,074 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.2% (11,297 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 48 (50 total deaths)

— 68.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,155 (4,339 total cases)

— 59.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Atchison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (2,182 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (985 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (6 total deaths)

— 23.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,003 (463 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Rob Neville Photos // Shutterstock

#3. St. Charles County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (184,035 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.7% (52,496 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (476 total deaths)

— 22.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,917 (43,888 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. St. Louis County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (466,858 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.6% (144,810 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (2,273 total deaths)

— 49.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,308 (102,483 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

Pixabay

#1. Boone County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (84,801 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.3% (19,239 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 55 (100 total deaths)

— 64.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,423 (18,810 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri