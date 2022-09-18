Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of August of this year, national unemployment is at 3.7%, 0.1% higher than in May, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.8% in Minnesota, to 4.5% in New Mexico and 5.2% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in July 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#50. Bates County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

-Total Labor Force: 7,691 (229 unemployed)

#49. Saline County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: +0.8%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

-Total Labor Force: 9,955 (302 unemployed)

#48. Henry County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.1%

— 1 month change: +0.8%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

-Total Labor Force: 10,105 (312 unemployed)

#47. Johnson County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.1%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 22,177 (689 unemployed)

#46. McDonald County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.1%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

-Total Labor Force: 11,004 (340 unemployed)

#45. Scott County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.1%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

-Total Labor Force: 19,726 (604 unemployed)

#44. Vernon County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.1%

— 1 month change: +0.8%

— 1 year change: -0.5%

-Total Labor Force: 8,736 (268 unemployed)

#43. Atchison County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +1.1%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 2,551 (81 unemployed)

#42. Clay County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

-Total Labor Force: 139,848 (4,427 unemployed)

#41. Crawford County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

-Total Labor Force: 10,946 (348 unemployed)

#40. DeKalb County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +0.8%

— 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 4,195 (133 unemployed)

#39. Lafayette County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

-Total Labor Force: 16,924 (540 unemployed)

#38. Reynolds County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

-Total Labor Force: 2,855 (91 unemployed)

#37. St. Clair County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

-Total Labor Force: 3,690 (117 unemployed)

#36. Audrain County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.3%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.2%

-Total Labor Force: 10,072 (335 unemployed)

#35. Clark County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.3%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

-Total Labor Force: 2,935 (96 unemployed)

#34. Linn County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.3%

— 1 month change: +0.8%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

-Total Labor Force: 4,887 (163 unemployed)

#33. Caldwell County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: +0.9%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

-Total Labor Force: 4,298 (147 unemployed)

#32. Carroll County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: +1.0%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 4,184 (141 unemployed)

#31. Dent County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

-Total Labor Force: 6,073 (205 unemployed)

#30. Pettis County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: +0.8%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

-Total Labor Force: 19,540 (670 unemployed)

#29. Pulaski County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

-Total Labor Force: 13,956 (481 unemployed)

#28. Stone County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

-Total Labor Force: 14,308 (487 unemployed)

#27. Texas County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: +0.8%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

-Total Labor Force: 8,510 (290 unemployed)

#26. Wright County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: +0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

-Total Labor Force: 7,245 (247 unemployed)

#25. Butler County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.5%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 17,675 (625 unemployed)

#24. Jackson County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.5%

— 1 month change: +0.8%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

-Total Labor Force: 362,534 (12,735 unemployed)

#23. Madison County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.5%

— 1 month change: +0.8%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

-Total Labor Force: 5,340 (185 unemployed)

#22. Stoddard County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.5%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

-Total Labor Force: 13,198 (468 unemployed)

#21. Cedar County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.6%

— 1 month change: +1.0%

— 1 year change: -0.4%

-Total Labor Force: 5,571 (200 unemployed)

#20. Howell County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.6%

— 1 month change: +0.8%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

-Total Labor Force: 15,678 (561 unemployed)

#19. Washington County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.6%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

-Total Labor Force: 9,826 (354 unemployed)

#18. Adair County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: +0.8%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 9,640 (352 unemployed)

#17. Clinton County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: +1.1%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

-Total Labor Force: 10,757 (395 unemployed)

#16. Taney County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

-Total Labor Force: 27,668 (1,037 unemployed)

#15. Ozark County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.8%

— 1 month change: +0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 3,285 (125 unemployed)

#14. New Madrid County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: +1.0%

— 1 year change: -1.8%

-Total Labor Force: 8,207 (319 unemployed)

#13. St. Francois County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: +0.8%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 25,313 (979 unemployed)

#12. Benton County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.0%

— 1 month change: +0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

-Total Labor Force: 6,934 (280 unemployed)

#11. Oregon County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.0%

— 1 month change: +0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

-Total Labor Force: 3,462 (138 unemployed)

#10. Carter County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.1%

— 1 month change: +0.9%

— 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 2,538 (103 unemployed)

#9. Ripley County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.1%

— 1 month change: +1.1%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

-Total Labor Force: 4,852 (197 unemployed)

#8. Wayne County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.1%

— 1 month change: +1.0%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

-Total Labor Force: 4,564 (186 unemployed)

#7. St. Louis

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.1%

— 1 month change: +0.8%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

-Total Labor Force: 151,520 (6,168 unemployed)

#6. Mississippi County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.3%

— 1 month change: +1.2%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

-Total Labor Force: 5,103 (221 unemployed)

#5. Shannon County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.3%

— 1 month change: +1.0%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 3,341 (142 unemployed)

#4. Dunklin County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.0%

— 1 month change: +1.4%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

-Total Labor Force: 10,951 (543 unemployed)

#3. Iron County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.1%

— 1 month change: +1.3%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

-Total Labor Force: 3,375 (172 unemployed)

#2. Ray County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.3%

— 1 month change: +2.1%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 11,143 (590 unemployed)

#1. Pemiscot County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.7%

— 1 month change: +1.5%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

-Total Labor Force: 5,718 (327 unemployed)