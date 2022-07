Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#50. Vernon County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 9,451 (259 unemployed)

#49. Barry County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 14,905 (422 unemployed)

#48. Carroll County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.8%

– Total labor force: 4,562 (129 unemployed)

#47. Cedar County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -0.8%

– Total labor force: 5,799 (165 unemployed)

#46. Grundy County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 4,223 (117 unemployed)

#45. Monroe County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

– Total labor force: 3,839 (108 unemployed)

#44. Randolph County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 10,476 (291 unemployed)

#43. St. Louis County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

– Total labor force: 527,843 (14763 unemployed)

#42. Schuyler County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 1,831 (51 unemployed)

#41. Bates County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 7,647 (222 unemployed)

#40. Douglas County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 5,208 (152 unemployed)

#39. Reynolds County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

– Total labor force: 2,960 (86 unemployed)

#38. St. Clair County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 3,858 (113 unemployed)

#37. Stoddard County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

– Total labor force: 13,494 (389 unemployed)

#36. Sullivan County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

– Total labor force: 2,648 (76 unemployed)

#35. Wright County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

– Total labor force: 7,923 (230 unemployed)

#34. Butler County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 18,165 (546 unemployed)

#33. Camden County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 19,781 (597 unemployed)

#32. Clark County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 3,134 (93 unemployed)

#31. Crawford County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

– Total labor force: 10,979 (333 unemployed)

#30. Johnson County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 22,734 (678 unemployed)

#29. Linn County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 5,100 (152 unemployed)

#28. Madison County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 5,471 (163 unemployed)

#27. Morgan County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.8%

– Total labor force: 8,561 (254 unemployed)

#26. Ray County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -7.3%

– Total labor force: 10,725 (325 unemployed)

#25. Dallas County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 7,244 (225 unemployed)

#24. New Madrid County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 8,514 (264 unemployed)

#23. Texas County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 9,178 (287 unemployed)

#22. Jackson County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.2%

– Total labor force: 355,317 (11476 unemployed)

#21. Pulaski County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

– Total labor force: 14,614 (463 unemployed)

#20. Dent County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

– Total labor force: 6,440 (214 unemployed)

#19. Howell County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 15,935 (521 unemployed)

#18. Oregon County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 3,807 (125 unemployed)

#17. Carter County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 2,591 (89 unemployed)

#16. Ripley County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 5,126 (176 unemployed)

#15. St. Francois County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

– Total labor force: 25,761 (882 unemployed)

#14. Washington County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

– Total labor force: 10,146 (347 unemployed)

#13. Audrain County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -0.2%

– Total labor force: 10,212 (353 unemployed)

#12. Mississippi County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

– Total labor force: 5,355 (185 unemployed)

#11. Ozark County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 3,538 (125 unemployed)

#10. Adair County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

— 1 month change: +1.1%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

– Total labor force: 9,851 (355 unemployed)

#9. Wayne County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

– Total labor force: 4,855 (173 unemployed)

#8. Benton County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 7,364 (272 unemployed)

#7. Shannon County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 3,373 (125 unemployed)

#6. Stone County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

– Total labor force: 12,991 (489 unemployed)

#5. St. Louis

– Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

– Total labor force: 149,595 (5612 unemployed)

#4. Iron County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 3,476 (147 unemployed)

#3. Taney County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.3%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

– Total labor force: 24,963 (1065 unemployed)

#2. Dunklin County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 11,304 (499 unemployed)

#1. Pemiscot County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

– Total labor force: 5,841 (274 unemployed)

