Counties with the lowest cost of living in Missouri
With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.
Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Missouri using 2022 rankings from Niche.
#30. St. Clair County
– Overall Grade: C
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 9,235
#29. Daviess County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 8,427
#28. Oregon County
– Overall Grade: C
– Public School Grade: C
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 8,891
#27. Gentry County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: C
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 6,231
#26. Pike County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 18,052
#25. Barton County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 11,712
#24. Monroe County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 8,643
#23. Macon County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 15,222
#22. Moniteau County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 15,723
#21. Dent County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 14,585
#20. Hickory County
– Overall Grade: C
– Public School Grade: A-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 8,429
#19. Dade County
– Overall Grade: C
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 7,584
#18. New Madrid County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 16,658
#17. Iron County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 9,606
#16. Dunklin County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 28,592
#15. Reynolds County
– Overall Grade: C
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 6,138
#14. Osage County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 13,372
#13. Wayne County
– Overall Grade: C-
– Public School Grade: C
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 11,298
#12. Ripley County
– Overall Grade: C-
– Public School Grade: C-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 11,032
#11. Washington County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 23,791
#10. Grundy County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 9,901
#9. Lewis County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 10,031
#8. Clark County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 6,649
#7. Linn County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 11,962
#6. Carroll County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 8,564
#5. Sullivan County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 6,045
#4. Harrison County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 8,229
#3. Chariton County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 7,432
#2. Atchison County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 5,312
#1. Shelby County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 6,087