Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Missouri

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 24 reached 942,985 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 23, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Carroll County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 41.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 161 (14 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#49. Barry County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 39.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 120 (43 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (15,709 fully vaccinated)

— -20.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#48. Polk County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.6% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 208 (67 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (12,375 fully vaccinated)

— -30.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#47. Scotland County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.6% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 163 (8 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#46. Madison County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.6% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 124 (15 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#45. Bates County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.1% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 10.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 88.4% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 111 (18 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (6,196 fully vaccinated)

— -30.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#44. Clinton County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.7% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 162 (33 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (9,520 fully vaccinated)

— -15.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#43. Harrison County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.5% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 132 (11 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#42. Franklin County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.5% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.4% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 121 (126 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (55,841 fully vaccinated)

— -2.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#41. Washington County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.5% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 73 (18 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.3% (7,741 fully vaccinated)

— -43.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#40. Pemiscot County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.9% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 190 (30 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (4,861 fully vaccinated)

— -44.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#39. Grundy County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.9% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 487 (48 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (3,421 fully vaccinated)

— -36.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#38. St. Francois County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.7% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 48.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 44.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 176 (118 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (28,856 fully vaccinated)

— -22.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#37. New Madrid County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.7% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 240 (41 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (5,629 fully vaccinated)

— -40.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#36. Perry County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.7% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 188 (36 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (7,497 fully vaccinated)

— -28.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#35. Howell County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 120 (48 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (13,124 fully vaccinated)

— -40.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#34. Adair County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 162 (41 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (11,231 fully vaccinated)

— -19.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#33. Livingston County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.7% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 171 (26 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (6,477 fully vaccinated)

— -22.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#32. Randolph County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.1% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 194 (48 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (9,270 fully vaccinated)

— -31.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#31. Cass County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.1% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 165 (175 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (53,973 fully vaccinated)

— -7.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#30. Gasconade County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.7% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 143 (21 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (7,396 fully vaccinated)

— -8.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#29. Boone County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 108 (194 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (109,943 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#28. Pettis County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.4% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 163 (69 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (17,783 fully vaccinated)

— -23.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#27. Callaway County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 177 (79 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (20,889 fully vaccinated)

— -15.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#26. Marion County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 60 (17 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#25. Butler County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 212 (90 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (14,427 fully vaccinated)

— -38.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#24. Barton County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 306 (36 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (3,859 fully vaccinated)

— -40.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#23. Phelps County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 177 (79 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (19,184 fully vaccinated)

— -21.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#22. Jackson County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 165 (1,163 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (394,552 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#21. Audrain County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 110 (28 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (9,499 fully vaccinated)

— -32.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#20. Camden County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.7% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 108 (50 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (20,784 fully vaccinated)

— -18.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#19. Jefferson County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 143 (322 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (99,360 fully vaccinated)

— -19.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#18. Clay County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 96 (241 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (133,132 fully vaccinated)

— -3.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#17. St. Louis city, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 124 (372 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (172,154 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#16. Nodaway County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 83.7% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 181 (40 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (10,707 fully vaccinated)

— -11.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#15. Saline County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.7% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 145 (33 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (10,465 fully vaccinated)

— -16.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#14. Jasper County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 176 (213 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (56,692 fully vaccinated)

— -15.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#13. Greene County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 153 (447 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (142,400 fully vaccinated)

— -11.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#12. Cape Girardeau County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.4% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 114 (90 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (37,926 fully vaccinated)

— -12.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#11. Crawford County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.6% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 109 (26 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (7,894 fully vaccinated)

— -40.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#10. St. Louis County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 107 (1,067 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (624,054 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#9. Cole County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.6% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 99 (76 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (39,891 fully vaccinated)

— -5.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#8. St. Charles County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.0% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 94 (377 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (243,330 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#7. Taney County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.3% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 120 (67 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (22,375 fully vaccinated)

— -27.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#6. Platte County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.7% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 78 (81 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (58,535 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#5. Johnson County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.7% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 165 (89 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (22,272 fully vaccinated)

— -25.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#4. Buchanan County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.3% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.7% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 188 (164 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (33,143 fully vaccinated)

— -31.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#3. Vernon County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 136 (28 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (7,108 fully vaccinated)

— -37.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#2. St. Clair County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 128 (12 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#1. Newton County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 81 (47 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.4% (14,817 fully vaccinated)

— -53.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri