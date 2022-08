(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower. But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far.

Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross-country moves. Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic and resulted in many moving back in with their parents.

By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression. Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to the family to not having the resources to leave to sticking with a lower cost of living. In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

50. Miller County

Population: 25,369

Born in Missouri: 18,423 (72.6% of population)

Born in a different state: 6,303 (24.8% of population)

— Midwest (14.2%), Northeast (1.5%), South (5.2%), West (4.0%)

— Midwest (14.2%), Northeast (1.5%), South (5.2%), West (4.0%) Born in another country: 348 (1.37% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (0.61%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

49. Cape Girardeau County

Population: 78,834

Born in Missouri: 57,382 (72.8% of population)

Born in a different state: 18,841 (23.9% of population)

— Midwest (10.5%), Northeast (1.5%), South (8.6%), West (3.3%)

— Midwest (10.5%), Northeast (1.5%), South (8.6%), West (3.3%) Born in another country: 2,197 (2.79% of population)

— Africa (0.13%) , Asia (1.77%), Europe (0.55%), Latin America (0.31%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

48. Saline County

Population: 22,932

Born in Missouri: 16,695 (72.8% of population)

Born in a different state: 4,985 (21.7% of population)

— Midwest (8.3%), Northeast (1.8%), South (6.7%), West (5.0%)

— Midwest (8.3%), Northeast (1.8%), South (6.7%), West (5.0%) Born in another country: 1,163 (5.07% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.40%), Europe (0.62%), Latin America (3.90%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.14%)

47. Callaway County

Population: 44,944

Born in Missouri: 32,735 (72.8% of population)

Born in a different state: 11,149 (24.8% of population)

— Midwest (11.8%), Northeast (1.6%), South (6.9%), West (4.5%)

— Midwest (11.8%), Northeast (1.6%), South (6.9%), West (4.5%) Born in another country: 810 (1.80% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.78%), Europe (0.20%), Latin America (0.42%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.28%)

46. Daviess County

Population: 8,294

Born in Missouri: 6,042 (72.8% of population)

Born in a different state: 2,156 (26.0% of population)

— Midwest (16.2%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.5%), West (5.4%)

— Midwest (16.2%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.5%), West (5.4%) Born in another country: 73 (0.88% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.17%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.51%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

45. Cole County

Population: 76,630

Born in Missouri: 56,178 (73.3% of population)

Born in a different state: 17,581 (22.9% of population)

— Midwest (11.6%), Northeast (1.0%), South (5.7%), West (4.6%)

— Midwest (11.6%), Northeast (1.0%), South (5.7%), West (4.6%) Born in another country: 2,296 (3.00% of population)

— Africa (0.72%) , Asia (1.12%), Europe (0.43%), Latin America (0.69%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

44. Knox County

Population: 3,948

Born in Missouri: 2,918 (73.9% of population)

Born in a different state: 969 (24.5% of population)

— Midwest (15.7%), Northeast (3.6%), South (2.0%), West (3.3%)

— Midwest (15.7%), Northeast (3.6%), South (2.0%), West (3.3%) Born in another country: 29 (0.73% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.46%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (0.20%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

43. Grundy County

Population: 9,885

Born in Missouri: 7,354 (74.4% of population)

Born in a different state: 2,262 (22.9% of population)

— Midwest (13.6%), Northeast (1.3%), South (4.8%), West (3.1%)

— Midwest (13.6%), Northeast (1.3%), South (4.8%), West (3.1%) Born in another country: 226 (2.29% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.75%), Europe (0.20%), Latin America (1.14%), North America (0.19%), Oceania (0.00%)

42. Carter County

Population: 6,085

Born in Missouri: 4,528 (74.4% of population)

Born in a different state: 1,511 (24.8% of population)

— Midwest (9.4%), Northeast (0.0%), South (9.5%), West (5.9%)

— Midwest (9.4%), Northeast (0.0%), South (9.5%), West (5.9%) Born in another country: 0 (0.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

41. Ray County

Population: 22,900

Born in Missouri: 17,120 (74.8% of population)

Born in a different state: 5,371 (23.5% of population)

— Midwest (9.8%), Northeast (0.8%), South (5.9%), West (6.9%)

— Midwest (9.8%), Northeast (0.8%), South (5.9%), West (6.9%) Born in another country: 148 (0.65% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.16%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (0.14%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

40. Reynolds County

Population: 6,274

Born in Missouri: 4,721 (75.2% of population)

Born in a different state: 1,516 (24.2% of population)

— Midwest (12.3%), Northeast (0.6%), South (8.3%), West (2.9%)

— Midwest (12.3%), Northeast (0.6%), South (8.3%), West (2.9%) Born in another country: 32 (0.51% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.24%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.22%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

39. Scott County

Population: 38,538

Born in Missouri: 29,160 (75.7% of population)

Born in a different state: 8,841 (22.9% of population)

— Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (0.6%), South (11.2%), West (2.7%)

— Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (0.6%), South (11.2%), West (2.7%) Born in another country: 417 (1.08% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.57%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (0.35%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

38. Monroe County

Population: 8,630

Born in Missouri: 6,534 (75.7% of population)

Born in a different state: 1,997 (23.1% of population)

— Midwest (13.5%), Northeast (1.5%), South (5.2%), West (2.9%)

— Midwest (13.5%), Northeast (1.5%), South (5.2%), West (2.9%) Born in another country: 49 (0.57% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.30%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.06%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

37. Macon County

Population: 15,154

Born in Missouri: 11,478 (75.7% of population)

Born in a different state: 3,490 (23.0% of population)

— Midwest (13.8%), Northeast (0.9%), South (4.9%), West (3.4%)

— Midwest (13.8%), Northeast (0.9%), South (4.9%), West (3.4%) Born in another country: 158 (1.04% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.54%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (0.07%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.16%)

36. Livingston County

Population: 14,969

Born in Missouri: 11,368 (75.9% of population)

Born in a different state: 3,432 (22.9% of population)

— Midwest (10.6%), Northeast (1.0%), South (4.9%), West (6.4%)

— Midwest (10.6%), Northeast (1.0%), South (4.9%), West (6.4%) Born in another country: 121 (0.81% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (0.15%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

35. Holt County

Population: 4,374

Born in Missouri: 3,328 (76.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 982 (22.5% of population)

— Midwest (14.9%), Northeast (1.1%), South (3.4%), West (3.1%)

— Midwest (14.9%), Northeast (1.1%), South (3.4%), West (3.1%) Born in another country: 42 (0.96% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.69%), Europe (0.09%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.18%), Oceania (0.00%)

34. Shelby County

Population: 5,975

Born in Missouri: 4,568 (76.5% of population)

Born in a different state: 1,298 (21.7% of population)

— Midwest (13.5%), Northeast (0.7%), South (4.8%), West (2.8%)

— Midwest (13.5%), Northeast (0.7%), South (4.8%), West (2.8%) Born in another country: 58 (0.97% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.13%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (0.67%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

33. Maries County

Population: 8,791

Born in Missouri: 6,758 (76.9% of population)

Born in a different state: 1,809 (20.6% of population)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (2.3%), South (6.2%), West (3.4%)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (2.3%), South (6.2%), West (3.4%) Born in another country: 161 (1.83% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.56%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (1.09%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

32. Randolph County

Population: 24,769

Born in Missouri: 19,101 (77.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 5,277 (21.3% of population)

— Midwest (11.0%), Northeast (1.1%), South (4.8%), West (4.3%)

— Midwest (11.0%), Northeast (1.1%), South (4.8%), West (4.3%) Born in another country: 304 (1.23% of population)

— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.44%), Europe (0.41%), Latin America (0.24%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

31. Madison County

Population: 12,176

Born in Missouri: 9,395 (77.2% of population)

Born in a different state: 2,566 (21.1% of population)

— Midwest (9.4%), Northeast (0.3%), South (8.1%), West (3.4%)

— Midwest (9.4%), Northeast (0.3%), South (8.1%), West (3.4%) Born in another country: 149 (1.22% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.32%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (0.65%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

30. Moniteau County

Population: 15,907

Born in Missouri: 12,283 (77.2% of population)

Born in a different state: 3,203 (20.1% of population)

— Midwest (8.5%), Northeast (2.4%), South (4.5%), West (4.8%)

— Midwest (8.5%), Northeast (2.4%), South (4.5%), West (4.8%) Born in another country: 213 (1.34% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.25%), Europe (0.05%), Latin America (0.99%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

29. Gentry County

Population: 6,576

Born in Missouri: 5,087 (77.4% of population)

Born in a different state: 1,411 (21.5% of population)

— Midwest (12.2%), Northeast (0.7%), South (4.3%), West (4.3%)

— Midwest (12.2%), Northeast (0.7%), South (4.3%), West (4.3%) Born in another country: 72 (1.09% of population)

— Africa (0.17%) , Asia (0.56%), Europe (0.32%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.05%)

28. Warren County

Population: 35,090

Born in Missouri: 27,212 (77.5% of population)

Born in a different state: 7,250 (20.7% of population)

— Midwest (9.1%), Northeast (1.4%), South (5.7%), West (4.5%)

— Midwest (9.1%), Northeast (1.4%), South (5.7%), West (4.5%) Born in another country: 552 (1.57% of population)

— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.25%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (0.93%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

27. Stoddard County

Population: 29,255

Born in Missouri: 22,752 (77.8% of population)

Born in a different state: 6,386 (21.8% of population)

— Midwest (7.7%), Northeast (1.2%), South (10.0%), West (2.9%)

— Midwest (7.7%), Northeast (1.2%), South (10.0%), West (2.9%) Born in another country: 70 (0.24% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.05%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (0.16%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

26. Linn County

Population: 12,004

Born in Missouri: 9,340 (77.8% of population)

Born in a different state: 2,534 (21.1% of population)

— Midwest (12.7%), Northeast (1.0%), South (2.6%), West (4.8%)

— Midwest (12.7%), Northeast (1.0%), South (2.6%), West (4.8%) Born in another country: 81 (0.67% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (0.23%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.06%)

25. Cooper County

Population: 17,522

Born in Missouri: 13,644 (77.9% of population)

Born in a different state: 3,625 (20.7% of population)

— Midwest (9.6%), Northeast (1.6%), South (5.9%), West (3.5%)

— Midwest (9.6%), Northeast (1.6%), South (5.9%), West (3.5%) Born in another country: 148 (0.84% of population)

— Africa (0.30%) , Asia (0.30%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.09%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

24. New Madrid County

Population: 17,275

Born in Missouri: 13,453 (77.9% of population)

Born in a different state: 3,649 (21.1% of population)

— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (0.3%), South (11.8%), West (1.6%)

— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (0.3%), South (11.8%), West (1.6%) Born in another country: 95 (0.55% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.36%), Latin America (0.19%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

23. Mississippi County

Population: 13,328

Born in Missouri: 10,414 (78.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 2,735 (20.5% of population)

— Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (0.6%), South (9.0%), West (2.4%)

— Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (0.6%), South (9.0%), West (2.4%) Born in another country: 169 (1.27% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.14%), Europe (0.05%), Latin America (1.08%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

22. Ralls County

Population: 10,258

Born in Missouri: 8,017 (78.2% of population)

Born in a different state: 2,130 (20.8% of population)

— Midwest (14.9%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.8%), West (1.2%)

— Midwest (14.9%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.8%), West (1.2%) Born in another country: 87 (0.85% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.33%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (0.30%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

21. Lafayette County

Population: 32,697

Born in Missouri: 25,598 (78.3% of population)

Born in a different state: 6,542 (20.0% of population)

— Midwest (10.3%), Northeast (0.8%), South (5.9%), West (3.0%)

— Midwest (10.3%), Northeast (0.8%), South (5.9%), West (3.0%) Born in another country: 510 (1.56% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.54%), Europe (0.41%), Latin America (0.57%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.01%)

20. Crawford County

Population: 23,984

Born in Missouri: 18,817 (78.5% of population)

Born in a different state: 4,761 (19.9% of population)

— Midwest (9.7%), Northeast (0.7%), South (5.9%), West (3.5%)

— Midwest (9.7%), Northeast (0.7%), South (5.9%), West (3.5%) Born in another country: 247 (1.03% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.21%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (0.33%), North America (0.18%), Oceania (0.00%)

19. Wayne County

Population: 13,058

Born in Missouri: 10,273 (78.7% of population)

Born in a different state: 2,684 (20.6% of population)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (0.7%), South (6.9%), West (4.2%)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (0.7%), South (6.9%), West (4.2%) Born in another country: 101 (0.77% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.65%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

18. Perry County

Population: 19,227

Born in Missouri: 15,153 (78.8% of population)

Born in a different state: 3,522 (18.3% of population)

— Midwest (10.4%), Northeast (0.8%), South (4.7%), West (2.5%)

— Midwest (10.4%), Northeast (0.8%), South (4.7%), West (2.5%) Born in another country: 310 (1.61% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.64%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.60%), North America (0.19%), Oceania (0.00%)

17. Andrew County

Population: 17,554

Born in Missouri: 13,884 (79.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 3,244 (18.5% of population)

— Midwest (11.5%), Northeast (1.0%), South (2.5%), West (3.5%)

— Midwest (11.5%), Northeast (1.0%), South (2.5%), West (3.5%) Born in another country: 278 (1.58% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.72%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.51%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.14%)

16. Audrain County

Population: 25,336

Born in Missouri: 20,043 (79.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 4,449 (17.6% of population)

— Midwest (9.0%), Northeast (1.1%), South (4.5%), West (3.0%)

— Midwest (9.0%), Northeast (1.1%), South (4.5%), West (3.0%) Born in another country: 498 (1.97% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (1.59%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

15. Lincoln County

Population: 57,590

Born in Missouri: 45,578 (79.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 11,195 (19.4% of population)

— Midwest (8.8%), Northeast (1.7%), South (6.2%), West (2.7%)

— Midwest (8.8%), Northeast (1.7%), South (6.2%), West (2.7%) Born in another country: 558 (0.97% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.16%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (0.54%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

14. Pike County

Population: 18,158

Born in Missouri: 14,374 (79.2% of population)

Born in a different state: 3,571 (19.7% of population)

— Midwest (11.4%), Northeast (0.8%), South (4.0%), West (3.5%)

— Midwest (11.4%), Northeast (0.8%), South (4.0%), West (3.5%) Born in another country: 104 (0.57% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.32%), Europe (0.05%), Latin America (0.07%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.00%)

13. St. Francois County

Population: 66,653

Born in Missouri: 52,832 (79.3% of population)

Born in a different state: 12,505 (18.8% of population)

— Midwest (6.9%), Northeast (1.4%), South (7.0%), West (3.5%)

— Midwest (6.9%), Northeast (1.4%), South (7.0%), West (3.5%) Born in another country: 1,033 (1.55% of population)

— Africa (0.51%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (0.44%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

12. Howard County

Population: 10,022

Born in Missouri: 7,966 (79.5% of population)

Born in a different state: 1,937 (19.3% of population)

— Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (2.3%), South (4.4%), West (4.7%)

— Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (2.3%), South (4.4%), West (4.7%) Born in another country: 58 (0.58% of population)

— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.34%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (0.06%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

11. Bollinger County

Population: 12,181

Born in Missouri: 9,684 (79.5% of population)

Born in a different state: 2,391 (19.6% of population)

— Midwest (9.8%), Northeast (0.9%), South (6.5%), West (2.3%)

— Midwest (9.8%), Northeast (0.9%), South (6.5%), West (2.3%) Born in another country: 33 (0.27% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Missouri

10. Franklin County

Population: 103,629

Born in Missouri: 82,422 (79.5% of population)

Born in a different state: 19,200 (18.5% of population)

— Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (1.4%), South (6.5%), West (2.8%)

— Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (1.4%), South (6.5%), West (2.8%) Born in another country: 1,594 (1.54% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.75%), Latin America (0.29%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

9. Jefferson County

Population: 224,777

Born in Missouri: 179,458 (79.8% of population)

Born in a different state: 39,814 (17.7% of population)

— Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (1.5%), South (5.2%), West (2.7%)

— Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (1.5%), South (5.2%), West (2.7%) Born in another country: 4,269 (1.90% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.57%), Europe (0.88%), Latin America (0.31%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.01%)

8. Iron County

Population: 10,150

Born in Missouri: 8,219 (81.0% of population)

Born in a different state: 1,770 (17.4% of population)

— Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (0.6%), South (6.1%), West (4.1%)

— Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (0.6%), South (6.1%), West (4.1%) Born in another country: 129 (1.27% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.47%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.60%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

7. Montgomery County

Population: 11,414

Born in Missouri: 9,270 (81.2% of population)

Born in a different state: 1,950 (17.1% of population)

— Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (0.9%), South (5.4%), West (2.9%)

— Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (0.9%), South (5.4%), West (2.9%) Born in another country: 153 (1.34% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (1.08%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

6. Washington County

Population: 24,819

Born in Missouri: 20,261 (81.6% of population)

Born in a different state: 4,360 (17.6% of population)

— Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (0.7%), South (5.1%), West (3.8%)

— Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (0.7%), South (5.1%), West (3.8%) Born in another country: 143 (0.58% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.08%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.02%), North America (0.19%), Oceania (0.12%)

5. Gasconade County

Population: 14,673

Born in Missouri: 12,002 (81.8% of population)

Born in a different state: 2,370 (16.2% of population)

— Midwest (6.0%), Northeast (1.5%), South (4.4%), West (4.3%)

— Midwest (6.0%), Northeast (1.5%), South (4.4%), West (4.3%) Born in another country: 212 (1.44% of population)

— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.83%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (0.18%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

4. Carroll County

Population: 8,723

Born in Missouri: 7,389 (84.7% of population)

Born in a different state: 1,223 (14.0% of population)

— Midwest (7.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (3.5%), West (2.9%)

— Midwest (7.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (3.5%), West (2.9%) Born in another country: 98 (1.12% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.24%), Europe (0.48%), Latin America (0.22%), North America (0.18%), Oceania (0.00%)

3. Ste. Genevieve County

Population: 17,887

Born in Missouri: 15,163 (84.8% of population)

Born in a different state: 2,451 (13.7% of population)

— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (0.4%), South (4.8%), West (1.1%)

— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (0.4%), South (4.8%), West (1.1%) Born in another country: 161 (0.90% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

2. Chariton County

Population: 7,449

Born in Missouri: 6,389 (85.8% of population)

Born in a different state: 960 (12.9% of population)

— Midwest (7.1%), Northeast (0.7%), South (2.6%), West (2.6%)

— Midwest (7.1%), Northeast (0.7%), South (2.6%), West (2.6%) Born in another country: 68 (0.91% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.39%), Latin America (0.52%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

1. Osage County

Population: 13,613

Born in Missouri: 12,064 (88.6% of population)

Born in a different state: 1,496 (11.0% of population)

— Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (0.5%), South (3.6%), West (1.7%)

— Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (0.5%), South (3.6%), West (1.7%) Born in another country: 20 (0.15% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (0.07%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)