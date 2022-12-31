Not only is cooking at home a healthy habit, but it gives you more control over every aspect of the meal, from portions and seasoning to presentation.

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#50. Lafayette County

– Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #55

— Length of life rank: #74

— Quality of life rank: #39

#47. Marion County

– Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #71

— Length of life rank: #62

— Quality of life rank: #68

#47. Buchanan County

– Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #62

— Length of life rank: #54

— Quality of life rank: #63

#47. Ray County

– Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #39

— Length of life rank: #55

— Quality of life rank: #23

#45. Caldwell County

– Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #84

— Length of life rank: #82

— Quality of life rank: #87

#45. DeKalb County

– Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #63

— Length of life rank: #83

— Quality of life rank: #25

#41. Phelps County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #65

— Length of life rank: #76

— Quality of life rank: #47

#41. Henry County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #61

— Length of life rank: #46

— Quality of life rank: #75

#41. Jefferson County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

— Length of life rank: #75

— Quality of life rank: #21

#41. Pulaski County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

— Length of life rank: #42

— Quality of life rank: #18

#39. Randolph County

– Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #59

— Length of life rank: #38

— Quality of life rank: #79

#39. Jasper County

– Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #51

— Length of life rank: #67

— Quality of life rank: #37

#38. Douglas County

– Average life expectancy: 75.4 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #83

— Length of life rank: #84

— Quality of life rank: #84

#35. Oregon County

– Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #98

— Length of life rank: #78

— Quality of life rank: #106

#35. Texas County

– Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #91

— Length of life rank: #87

— Quality of life rank: #92

#35. Stoddard County

– Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #85

— Length of life rank: #71

— Quality of life rank: #98

#31. Benton County

– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #81

— Length of life rank: #86

— Quality of life rank: #55

#31. Audrain County

– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #80

— Length of life rank: #53

— Quality of life rank: #89

#31. Cedar County

– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #78

— Length of life rank: #79

— Quality of life rank: #56

#31. Linn County

– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #52

— Length of life rank: #72

— Quality of life rank: #34

#30. Lawrence County

– Average life expectancy: 75.1 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #72

— Length of life rank: #57

— Quality of life rank: #71

#29. Sullivan County

– Average life expectancy: 75 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #89

— Length of life rank: #95

— Quality of life rank: #82

#28. Gasconade County

– Average life expectancy: 74.8 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #68

— Length of life rank: #90

— Quality of life rank: #24

#27. Montgomery County

– Average life expectancy: 74.7 years (1.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #75

— Length of life rank: #77

— Quality of life rank: #54

#24. Morgan County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #93

— Length of life rank: #89

— Quality of life rank: #93

#24. Gentry County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #77

— Length of life rank: #94

— Quality of life rank: #27

#24. Madison County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #76

— Length of life rank: #73

— Quality of life rank: #73

#22. Wayne County

– Average life expectancy: 74.4 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #104

— Length of life rank: #98

— Quality of life rank: #108

#22. Scott County

– Average life expectancy: 74.4 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #99

— Length of life rank: #91

— Quality of life rank: #102

#20. Reynolds County

– Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #100

— Length of life rank: #101

— Quality of life rank: #95

#20. Howell County

– Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #87

— Length of life rank: #88

— Quality of life rank: #88

#18. Shannon County

– Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (2.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #106

— Length of life rank: #104

— Quality of life rank: #104

#18. Dent County

– Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (2.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #102

— Length of life rank: #106

— Quality of life rank: #97

#17. Wright County

– Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #101

— Length of life rank: #100

— Quality of life rank: #101

#16. McDonald County

– Average life expectancy: 74 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #94

— Length of life rank: #85

— Quality of life rank: #100

#14. Crawford County

– Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #97

— Length of life rank: #96

— Quality of life rank: #94

#14. Dallas County

– Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #95

— Length of life rank: #99

— Quality of life rank: #90

#13. St. Francois County

– Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (2.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #88

— Length of life rank: #93

— Quality of life rank: #83

#12. Laclede County

– Average life expectancy: 73.6 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #86

— Length of life rank: #97

— Quality of life rank: #72

#11. Iron County

– Average life expectancy: 73.5 years (3.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #105

— Length of life rank: #103

— Quality of life rank: #105

#10. Ripley County

– Average life expectancy: 73.2 years (3.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #109

— Length of life rank: #109

— Quality of life rank: #112

#8. St. Louis

– Average life expectancy: 73.1 years (3.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #111

— Length of life rank: #112

— Quality of life rank: #103

#8. Washington County

– Average life expectancy: 73.1 years (3.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #107

— Length of life rank: #107

— Quality of life rank: #107

#7. Butler County

– Average life expectancy: 72.7 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #108

— Length of life rank: #108

— Quality of life rank: #109

#6. Dade County

– Average life expectancy: 72.6 years (4.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #110

— Length of life rank: #114

— Quality of life rank: #96

#5. Carter County

– Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #96

— Length of life rank: #110

— Quality of life rank: #57

#4. Mississippi County

– Average life expectancy: 72.3 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #112

— Length of life rank: #105

— Quality of life rank: #114

#3. New Madrid County

– Average life expectancy: 71 years (5.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #113

— Length of life rank: #111

— Quality of life rank: #110

#2. Dunklin County

– Average life expectancy: 70.9 years (5.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #114

— Length of life rank: #113

— Quality of life rank: #115

#1. Pemiscot County

– Average life expectancy: 69.1 years (7.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #115

— Length of life rank: #115

— Quality of life rank: #113