Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#30. Carter County

– Average commute time: 27.4 minutes

— #805 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.6% longer than state average

— 0.7% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 33.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.3%), carpooled (10.8%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (12.3%)

#29. Schuyler County

– Average commute time: 27.6 minutes

— #782 longest among all counties nationwide

— 15.5% longer than state average

— 0.0% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 43%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.8%), carpooled (6.8%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.2%)

#28. Lafayette County

– Average commute time: 27.7 minutes

— #763 longest among all counties nationwide

— 15.9% longer than state average

— 0.4% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 43.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81%), carpooled (11.1%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.3%)

#27. Carroll County

– Average commute time: 27.7 minutes

— #763 longest among all counties nationwide

— 15.9% longer than state average

— 0.4% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 32.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (9.9%)

#26. Daviess County

– Average commute time: 27.8 minutes

— #741 longest among all counties nationwide

— 16.3% longer than state average

— 0.7% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (71.9%), carpooled (14.8%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (6.5%)

#25. Wayne County

– Average commute time: 28.3 minutes

— #663 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.4% longer than state average

— 2.5% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 31.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.1%), carpooled (14.4%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (8.5%)

#24. Cass County

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes

— #642 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.8% longer than state average

— 2.9% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 38.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.2%), carpooled (7.4%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.7%)

#23. Ste. Genevieve County

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes

— #642 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.8% longer than state average

— 2.9% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (12.7%), walked (0.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.9%)

#22. St. Clair County

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes

— #642 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.8% longer than state average

— 2.9% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.7%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (3.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (8.6%)

#21. Franklin County

– Average commute time: 28.5 minutes

— #631 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.2% longer than state average

— 3.3% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4%)

#20. Webster County

– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes

— #615 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.7% longer than state average

— 3.6% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 58.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (13.2%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.3%)

#19. Montgomery County

– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes

— #577 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.9% longer than state average

— 4.7% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (3.5%)

#18. Benton County

– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes

— #577 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.9% longer than state average

— 4.7% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 39.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.9%), carpooled (13.8%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.7%)

#17. Ray County

– Average commute time: 29.6 minutes

— #485 longest among all counties nationwide

— 23.8% longer than state average

— 7.2% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 57.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.1%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.5%)

#16. Stone County

– Average commute time: 29.6 minutes

— #485 longest among all counties nationwide

— 23.8% longer than state average

— 7.2% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.8%), carpooled (12.6%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (7.6%)

#15. Iron County

– Average commute time: 29.7 minutes

— #477 longest among all counties nationwide

— 24.3% longer than state average

— 7.6% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 50.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.9%), carpooled (13.3%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.1%)

#14. Monroe County

– Average commute time: 30 minutes

— #445 longest among all counties nationwide

— 25.5% longer than state average

— 8.7% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 55.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.5%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.2%)

#13. Dallas County

– Average commute time: 30.2 minutes

— #427 longest among all counties nationwide

— 26.4% longer than state average

— 9.4% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 60.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.3%)

#12. Warren County

– Average commute time: 30.7 minutes

— #371 longest among all counties nationwide

— 28.5% longer than state average

— 11.2% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 62.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.9%), carpooled (8.5%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.4%)

#11. Jefferson County

– Average commute time: 31.2 minutes

— #327 longest among all counties nationwide

— 30.5% longer than state average

— 13.0% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 60.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.2%), carpooled (7.7%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.8%)

#10. Hickory County

– Average commute time: 31.4 minutes

— #307 longest among all counties nationwide

— 31.4% longer than state average

— 13.8% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 54.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.6%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.8%)

#9. Ozark County

– Average commute time: 31.7 minutes

— #282 longest among all counties nationwide

— 32.6% longer than state average

— 14.9% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 25.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.2%), carpooled (13.5%), walked (5.7%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.9%)

#8. Bollinger County

– Average commute time: 31.9 minutes

— #269 longest among all counties nationwide

— 33.5% longer than state average

— 15.6% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 58.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (70.7%), carpooled (18.1%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (6.2%)

#7. Bates County

– Average commute time: 31.9 minutes

— #269 longest among all counties nationwide

— 33.5% longer than state average

— 15.6% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.9%), carpooled (13.5%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (9.5%)

#6. Washington County

– Average commute time: 32.4 minutes

— #233 longest among all counties nationwide

— 35.6% longer than state average

— 17.4% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 33.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.4%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.3%)

#5. Clinton County

– Average commute time: 32.7 minutes

— #213 longest among all counties nationwide

— 36.8% longer than state average

— 18.5% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 63.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.6%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (1%), worked from home (4.9%)

#4. Caldwell County

– Average commute time: 33.1 minutes

— #188 longest among all counties nationwide

— 38.5% longer than state average

— 19.9% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 60.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (11.3%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.4%)

#3. Maries County

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes

— #171 longest among all counties nationwide

— 39.7% longer than state average

— 21.0% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 71.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.4%), carpooled (15.4%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.3%)

#2. Lincoln County

– Average commute time: 33.8 minutes

— #151 longest among all counties nationwide

— 41.4% longer than state average

— 22.5% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 61.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87%), carpooled (7.7%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.3%)

#1. Worth County

– Average commute time: 34.5 minutes

— #118 longest among all counties nationwide

— 44.4% longer than state average

— 25.0% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.8%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (5.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7%)

