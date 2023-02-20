ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Popular country and rap artist Jelly Roll is coming to St. Louis this summer. He will be playing the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on August 19, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, is an American rapper and country music artist. He was born on December 4, 1984, in Nashville, Tennessee, and grew up in Antioch, a suburb of Nashville.

Jelly Roll began his music career as a rapper, but later transitioned to a blend of hip hop and country music. He has released several albums, including “Addiction Kills” (2017), “A Beautiful Disaster” (2018), “Goodnight Nashville” (2019), and “Ballads of the Broken” (2020).

Jelly Roll has collaborated with other notable artists in the country and hip hop genres, including Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings, Tech N9ne, and Ryan Upchurch. He has also been featured in several television shows and movies, including “Nashville,” “Yellowstone,” and “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

Jelly Roll has gained a significant following for his honest and raw lyrics, which often deal with his struggles with addiction, mental health, and other personal issues.