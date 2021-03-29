Country music stars hold virtual concert to raise money for zoos and aquariums

ST. LOUIS – Country music artists are coming together this Wednesday night for an online benefit concert for zoos and aquariums.

Several country music artists such as Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, and Ashley McBryde will lend their talents to All Together for Animals to support hard-hit zoos and aquariums.

“It’s to raise awareness and money for zoos and aquariums across the country,” said Steve Schankman, president of Contemporary Productions and executive producer of All Together for Animals. “It’s going to air in Canada and Korea. It’s a virtual concert but it seems like it’s live. We did film it three weeks ago at the Steel Mill in Nashville and Brad Paisley at the Nashville Zoo.”

Pandemic closures meant steep financial losses and public donations haven’t bounced back either.

Proceeds from each $30 ticket will go to nearly 250 zoos and aquariums throughout the country.

“2020 was an incredibly tough year for zoos and aquariums across the country but the St. Louis Zoo as well,” said Cynthia Holter, senior vice president for external relations, Saint Louis Zoo. “We were shut down for 80 days and you can’t furlough animals. They still have to eat. They still have to be cared for. We had a tough time. We’re back in the saddle now. We’ve got crowds, although at a reduced capacity. You still have to make reservations but we’re welcoming you back. But last year was tough, so anything anyone can do will be wonderful and this concert will help.”

Tickets for Wednesday’s show are available through the Saint Louis Zoo online.