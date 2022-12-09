ST. LOUIS – Country singer Kenny Chesney recently lost his rescue dog named Ruby. To honor her, he is helping a St. Louis organization that helps stray dogs.

Chesney’s new song, “Da Ruba Girl,” is released on Friday, Dec. 9 on all streaming platforms.

The groove of his new song will benefit Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

“We lost da Ruba Girl,” said Kenny Chesney, singer-songwriter. “Ruby was an unbelievable dog. She meant a whole lot to a whole lot of people, and I wrote a song years ago about life with Ruby and what she meant to me.”

“Sadly, he lost his sweet, sweet baby last week, and he wanted to do something good for her,” said Cassady Caldwell, CEO of Stray Rescue of St. Louis. “He wanted her name to live on, and he picked us to benefit.”

Chesney has been playing the song “Da Ruba Girl” for several years on his SiriusXM channel, No Shoes Radio. However, after his sweet pit bull Ruby passed away from cancer, Chesney decided to do something noteworthy.

“Ruby’s life is going to pay it forward through this song because all the proceeds are going to go to the Stray Rescue of Saint Louis, and I’m very proud of that,” Chesney said.

Cassady Caldwell has known Chesney since he helped rescue 100s of animals after a devastating hurricane hit St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix in 2017.

Caldwell said the animal shelter is overwhelmed by the kind gesture from Chesney, which can help many dogs, like “Findy.”

“He released it as a single today, so it will get millions of downloads,” Caldwell said. “So, this is something that we haven’t wrapped our head around yet. I do have over two million dollars’ worth of medical a year, so every penny will go to a good cause.”

FOX 2 spoke with a representative for Chesney, who expressed gratitude for the story being told.

With every additional donation made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, the singer-songwriter promised to read each message.