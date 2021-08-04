County PD employee accused of hiding boyfriend who shot, killed estranged wife

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A forensic tech with the St. Louis County Police Department is accused of helping to hide a murder suspect and avoid arrest.

On Tuesday, St. Louis County police arrested 26-year-old Christopher Turner for shooting and killing his estranged wife over the weekend. According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, Turner was arrested at his girlfriend’s apartment in south county.

The girlfriend, identified as 25-year-old Tameah Foley, was also taken into custody.

Prosecutors say Turner was caught on home surveillance video shooting his wife on Saturday, July 31. Turner then drove to Foley’s apartment in south St. Louis County and told her what he’d done and that police would be looking for him.

Foley allowed Turner to stay at her apartment and went to the store to buy him clothes and food to avoid arrest, Panus said.

When county police interviewed her, Foley lied to investigators about her involvement, Panus said. She later admitted to helping Turner avoid capture.

Foley, who has worked for the county police department since March 2020, has been suspended without pay. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Foley with two counts of hindering prosecution.

Turner was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond (no 10%).