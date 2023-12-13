ST. LOUIS – A Lincoln County teenager has advanced to the top five, securing a spot among the best contestants in ‘The Voice’ competition. Ruby Leigh achieved this milestone on ‘The Voice’ when she sang ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads,’ a song by John Denver.

Leigh’s coach is Reba McEntire, and for the final round, McEntire has Jacquie Roar and Leigh left on her team. The other three contestants are Mara Justine, Huntley, and Lila Forde.

THE VOICE — ” Live Semi-Final Results” Episode 2421B — Pictured: (l-r) Jacquie Roar, Lila Forde, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine, Huntley — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Leigh sang her rendition of ‘You Lie,‘ originally by McEntire, to earn her place in the top nine spotlight the week before. Now in the top five, she needs America’s vote to be crowned the winner.

“It’s up to America to vote for their favorites through to the final show of five artists, where America picks the winner through their votes,” Leigh said in a previous interview with FOX 2.

If you’d like to watch Ruby’s latest performance, check out this link. To follow Ruby Leigh on social media, here are her Facebook page and Instagram.

The season finale is in two parts, airing on December 18 and 19, starting at 9/8c.