ST. LOUIS – A group carjacked a couple in Soulard late Tuesday night. Police believe four teenagers were involved in the crime.

It happened just before midnight Wednesday in the 1300 block of Russell Boulevard. Police say the victims, a 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, were sitting in a parking lot when a car drove around the parking lot and blocked them from moving.

The couple was approached by a group of four people with ski masks and dark clothing. The group held the man and woman at gunpoint, then ended up stealing a 2019 GMS Sierra from the area.

No serious injuries were reported and no names have been released in the investigation, which is being handled by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are also investigating an unrelated carjacking in the Northhampton Avenue, which happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of January Avenue.