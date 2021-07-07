Couple charged with attempted carjacking and theft

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – A man and woman were charged Wednesday with trying to carjack a person in a Sunset Hills parking lot after allegedly stealing merchandise from a department store.

According to Sgt. Jeffrey Senior, a spokesman for the Sunset Hills Police Department, the incident occurred just after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, in the 10800 block of Sunset Hills Plaza.

Senior two people committed a theft at the Marshalls store in Sunset Hills Plaza. After they left, the pair tried to forcibly take a vehicle from somebody parked in the lot.

The car owned managed to hit the panic button on his vehicle and people nearby ran to help and contacted police.

The pair ran off on foot but were later apprehended by responding officers.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Steven Jamison and Denise Heggins with vehicle hijacking and stealing $750 or more, both felonies.

Jamison and Heggins are being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $25,000 bond each.

Steven Jamison and Denise Heggins.