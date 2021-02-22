Couple fears they are being targeted in burglary hits

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An elderly couple fears they are being targeted in a series of burglaries that began two weeks ago.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, they went to church like they do every Sunday, but while one victim was waiting in the car, two suspects approached, opened both front doors on the vehicle, snatched a purse and ran.

The purse contained the victim’s, driver’s license, $300 cash, $10,000 in gift cards, and two sets of keys to her and her husband’s luxury cars. Two weeks later, both vehicles—a Mercedes ML350 and Lexus IS300—were stolen from their home in south St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Police responded to their home around 8:35 a.m.

A county police spokesperson says the theft must have happened sometime between 8:45 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday. Footprints from at least one suspect were left in the snow, leaving a trail from the road to the side window of the garage where they forced their way in.

The victims and their family are scared the burglars could come back for more.

No suspects have been identified.