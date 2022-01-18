Couple killed during Fenton murder-suicide identified

FENTON, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people found dead after a murder-suicide Monday. The incident happened in the 1200 block of Fenton Ridge at around 10:45 am.

They discovered the body of Kirstin Gentemann, 47, with multiple gunshot wounds. Her husband, Steven Gentemann, 57, had a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators believe Steven shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Police say that there was no known history of domestic violence at the home. Grant Bissell, a public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said, “As we’ve seen by today’s example, domestic situations can go bad very quickly.”

Two teens were inside the home before the fatal incident. They ran from the house before the shooting started. They were not hurt.