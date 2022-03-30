CLAYTON, Mo. — Today is Wedding Wednesday at the St. Louis County Justice Center, and a little bit of rain didn’t stop area couples from tying the knot.

After making their way through security at 105 South Central Avenue in Clayton, couples began lining up inside the courthouse for an exchange of “I Do’s.” The court holds weddings every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

Associate Circuit Judge Julie Lasater presided over the matrimonial ceremonies Wednesday, which lasted for about two to three minutes.

“During the pandemic, we had to do them virtually,” said Lasater. “We had to do them virtually for a number of months. The virtual weddings worked out fine. They were great, but we switched back as soon as we could.”

Mark Anderson and Cori Clark were among the couples to become husband and wife. They had a destination wedding on March 5, nearly four weeks before their ceremony here in the states.

“We went to Belize to get married and did the ceremony there and decided instead of doing the legal ceremony there to just come and do it here,” said Clark.

“I also get to wear the dress twice which for me was important,” she added.