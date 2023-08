GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri’s new ban on gender-affirming care for minors is set to take effect Monday, August 28, but a hearing happening Tuesday could change that.

In the lawsuit the ACLU of Missouri filed to overturn the ban, a judge in Greene County will hear arguments. In June, Governor Mike Parson signed the bill.

The governor says the bill protects children from harmful treatment. Opponents of the bill say it violates the Missouri Constitution by discriminating against patients.