ST. LOUIS – The man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash near Ted Drewes last year has another court date Thursday.

25-year-old Jacob Adler of St. Louis is charged with two felonies: leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence. 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai was hit and killed in July last year while walking across Chippewa.

The judge could set a trial date at Thursday’s hearing, but this same hearing has been postponed four times since June.