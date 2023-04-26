ST. LOUIS – Nearly one week since a former prosecutor in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office spoke out on the Kim Gardner case and told FOX 2 she wouldn’t be silenced, new court documents further support her intentions.

Natalia Ogurkiewicz came forward during arguments about what the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office should have to turn over. Ogurkiewicz, a former violent crimes prosecutor, spoke out in court last week, essentially saying, “I’ll turn it over.”

In court documents released Wednesday, the attorney defending Ogurkiewicz stated she will “resist all efforts to preclude her compliance.” Ogurkiewicz reiterates that she does not seek “to speculate or make any representation as to the City of St. Louis’s interest” in the Missouri Attorney General’s quo warranto against Gardner.

Per court documents, Ogurkiewicz gathered nearly 3,000 documents of information before resigning from her seat on April 14. These are not personnel records, but other documents she gathered after a subpoena. Ogurkiewicz is willing to shared these documents in order in camera if ordered to do so.

Ogurkiewicz is hoping her inside information and documentation will help inform citizens.

“I am trying to help the public understand that the way the office has been running in my three-year tenure there,” she told FOX 2 last week. “I want the public to know about how fast these trials are going or not going.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Missouri Court of Appeals Judge John Torbitzky said in court that he hopes to move swiftly and in the open, with what will be regularly scheduled hearings every two weeks, leading up to the potential Sept. 25 trial date.

As for Gardner, a judge did not hold Kim Gardner in contempt of court in a hearing Monday.