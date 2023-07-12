ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A group of people accused in a teen’s murder in Pagedale last weekend reportedly formed a plan to attack the victim before escaping on a MetroLink.

In recent days, The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has arrested Kenneth Hall, 29, Darnesha Thomas-Perry and a juvenile in connection with the death of 19-year-old Jaylin Johnson. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged both Hall and Thomas-Perry with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Friday, July 7, on St. Charles Rock Road at Engelholm Avenue. When police arrived, they found Johnson deceased at the scene, as well as numerous shell casings.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, video footage showed the three accused talking together, pointing at Johnson and reportedly conversing over a plan.

Per court documents the from St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Johnson admitted that she was aware of a plan to attack the victim prior to boarding the train and also admitted to holding the victim’s hand just prior to the shooting.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we intend to charge all of the adults who participated in this callous robbery and heartless murder,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. One of the members of the group is a juvenile being handled by St. Louis County Family Court.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators said Thomas-Perry, Hall and the juvenile were initially riding westbound on a MetroLink train on July 7. Johnson was on the same train. Surveillance video shows Hall and others pointing at Johnson. He was talking to two women in Hall’s group.

Hall, Johnson, and others got off of the train at the Rock Road station in Pagedale. Investigators say that Johnson was shot and killed near the MetroLink station. Johnson’s belongings, including a cellphone and gun were stolen. His pockets were turned inside out.

Police said Hall and others got onto an eastbound MetroLink train. Hall and others got off the train in the city of St. Louis.