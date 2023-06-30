BRIDGETON, Mo. – A St. Louis County man accused of assaulting his wife over a request to turn down music recently ended up in jail.

Prosecutors have charged Miguel Duenas, 38, with one count of fourth-degree domestic assault in the investigation, which dates back to June 17, 2023 at a Bridgeton home on Beaverton Drive.

Investigators say Duenas became angry at his wife when she told him to turn down the volume of music so she could work from home. Moments later, according to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Duenas grabbed by the back of her hair and pulled her head back aggressively.

Court docs allege Duenas then told his wife he was going to disable her vehicle so she couldn’t leave. He reportedly threw her keys into the backyard, then damaged several parts of the hood to make it inoperable.

Investigators say he later pushed her wife down the basement. A witness contacted police, later leading to Duenas’ arrest.

Duenas also has a pending municipal case in Bridgeton over domestic violence with the same victim.

“Of all places, we should be free from assault in our homes,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Marriage is not a license nor an excuse to abuse.”

If convicted, Duenas could face up to a year in prison and $2,000 in fines. Duenas reportedly posted bond on Wednesday, per Missouri court records.