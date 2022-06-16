ST. LOUIS – The crime unfolded back on May 20, on Flora Place in the Shaw neighborhood of south city.

Authorities shared that Brennan was shot in his backyard as he emptied his trash. Surveillance video shows someone pointing a gun at Brennan in his backyard around 7:20 p.m. A shot rang out after a short struggle and then the suspect ran away. Investigators said Brennan was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified Stone from several surveillance videos and he was arrested later that evening after a short foot chase. Hundreds of green ribbons were put up around the Shaw neighborhood to remember Brennan and his Irish heritage.

Stone has pleaded not guilty and requested to represent himself. That was denied but his request resulted in his first hearing being rescheduled so that he could be assigned a public defender. Stone waived his 7-day detention hearing back on June 1. The hearing is now set for 9:15 Thursday morning.