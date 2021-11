ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A court hearing took place Wednesday in St. Charles for accused killer Richard Emery.

He’s charged with killing his girlfriend, her children, and her mother in December of 2018. Police arrested Emery after they say he shot at officers and stabbed and carjacked another woman.

A St. Charles judge is ready to hear motions in the case. The trial is set to begin in January.

Emery is facing the death penalty.