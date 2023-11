ST. LOUIS – The man accused of hurting a FOX 2 news photographer during a Fox Files report is due in court Tuesday.

Earl Longmeyer of Jennings will respond to a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. The Fox Files were in Hillsdale investigating why the village threatened to tow away some cars.

FOX 2 photojournalist Wade Smith was accidentally run over by a trailer being hauled by a village truck, driven by Longmeyer.