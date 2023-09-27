ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is accused of killing the suspect in his sister’s murder. A grand jury indicted him last week, and he’s due in court later Wednesday morning.

25-year-old Jacorren Riley is accused of gunning down Levi Henning. An indictment charges Riley with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors are calling this a case of retaliation. Prosecutors charged Henning with the 2020 murder of Riley’s younger sister, Careeelle Doss. The Parkway West High School senior was robbed and shot in the head in north St. Louis.

This past March, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office dropped the case because of a failure to turn over evidence. Henning had been out of jail for a little over a month when St. Louis Metropolitan Police say Riley killed him.

Riley’s accused of shooting and killing Henning in June near his home on Bartmer Avenue, outside his family’s home. Henning was on his way to court for a carjacking he was accused of back in 2018. A judge dismissed that case.

A probable cause statement says Riley may have known Henning had a court date on the morning of June 22. Officers arrested Riley back in July. He remains in jail this morning without bond.

Riley is due in court for a preliminary hearing at 10:00 a.m. at the Carnahan Courthouse.