Court order stops vaccine mandate for federal contractors in Missouri – for now

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan. 4 deadline to get a COVID vaccine. The federal government on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients.. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The federal vaccine mandate will not be enforced in Missouri. At least not yet.

Missouri’s Attorney General’s Office announced Monday afternoon that it received a court order blocking the federal vaccine mandate from being enforced in the state.

Missouri and nine other states filed a lawsuit in October over the vaccine mandate on federal contractors.

“I will continue my fight against this unlawful, unprecedented government overreach,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office recently obtained an injunction against the federal vaccination mandate for health care workers.

Missouri has also joined a motion requesting an emergency stay, asking the United States Supreme Court to stop the vaccine mandate on private employers.