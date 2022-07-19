ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A judge has ruled against bond for a woman charged after two people were stabbed at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton earlier this month.

Prosecutors have charged, Jimissa Rivers, 30, with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the investigation.

According to Bridgeton Police Chief Mark Mossotti, the attack occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on July 11. Police said Rivers was seen on surveillance video attempting to kill a nurse and a paramedic. Both victims suffered serious injuries.

Witnesses in the hospital helped to restrain Rivers until police arrived. Prosecutors said a knife was recovered at the scene.

“It’s unthinkable and unconscionable to attempt to take the life of medical professionals who are on duty trying to save lives,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

Rivers is being held at the St. Louis County Jail. If convicted, she could spend anywhere from 10 years up to life in prison.