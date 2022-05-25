ST. LOUIS – A long-standing bedrock of south St. Louis is closing up for good following lunch service on Wednesday.

Courtesy Diner at 3153 S. Kingshighway will close its doors for good at 2 p.m. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report staffing issues are the reason for the diner’s closing.

The diners were originally known as Courtesy Sandwich Shops. Established in 1935, Courtesy Sandwich Shops had more than a dozen locations around the country.

By 1997, the building on Kingshighway was the only Courtesy location still operating. A new owner changed the name to Courtesy Diner and, over the years, expanded to additional spots in the St. Louis area.

Courtesy Diner became well-known for The Slinger, a delightful mess of a dish consisting of a hamburger patty and two eggs, served on top of hash browns and chili.

Other Courtesy Diner locations at 1121 Hampton Avenue and 8000 S. Laclede Station Road are still open.