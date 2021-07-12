Courtroom setback for Kroenke, NFL in lawsuit involving Rams relocation

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis judge has determined there’s enough evidence in a lawsuit involving the relocation of the St. Louis Rams to allow plaintiffs access to the financial records of the NFL and several team owners, including Los Angeles Rams owner Enos “Stan” Kroenke.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report the ruling came Monday afternoon.

Randy Karraker, the morning host for 101 ESPN Radio, was inside the courtroom and heard the evidence revealed. He believes one of the strongest pieces of discovery supporting the claim the team never planned on staying in St. Louis, came from a phone call involving Rams owner Kroenke, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and two other team owners.

Karraker said that call revealed Kroenke asked to keep quiet news he was buying land in Los Angeles and planning to build a stadium.

“This is well before the team obviously moved and while the NFL was still encouraging St. Louis to build a stadium and yet, Kroenke is secretly telling the commissioner of the league and a couple of really high-profile owners that he’s building a stadium in L.A. and he’s buying land to do so,” Karraker said.

St. Louis-area attorney Jay Kanzler is not associated with the lawsuit. He said the decision to allow access to the financials of Kroenke, the NFL, and a few other owners is a good sign for the plaintiffs.

“(The judge) thinks there’s enough evidence for this to go to the jury,” Kanzler said.

He said knowing the financial records can help a jury determine how much money should be awarded if the case goes that far.

The lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in January 2022.