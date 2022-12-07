ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 cases have spiked in St. Louis County, with health officials reporting more than 200 new cases each day for the past week.

St. Louis County is currently dealing with a high transmission level and a medium community level in COVID-19 cases, per the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Health officials say South County is reporting around 376 cases over the past week, though Central and North County populations have seen larger percentage changes in COVID-19 since early-December.

Rising COVID-19 cases might challenge hospitals also dealing with a rise in influenza and RSV cases right now. The three diseases are part of a trend many have dubbed as “tripledemic” in the United States.

Health officials are encouraging the following practices to amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Get up to date on vaccines, including boosters and flu shots

Wear masks in crowded public indoor places

Wash hands regularly

Isolate and get tested if you experience any symptoms of COVID-19.

If you feel sick, stay home and get tested.