ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 cases have spiked in St. Louis County, with health officials reporting more than 200 new cases each day for the past week.
St. Louis County is currently dealing with a high transmission level and a medium community level in COVID-19 cases, per the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Health officials say South County is reporting around 376 cases over the past week, though Central and North County populations have seen larger percentage changes in COVID-19 since early-December.
Rising COVID-19 cases might challenge hospitals also dealing with a rise in influenza and RSV cases right now. The three diseases are part of a trend many have dubbed as “tripledemic” in the United States.
Health officials are encouraging the following practices to amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
- Get up to date on vaccines, including boosters and flu shots
- Wear masks in crowded public indoor places
- Wash hands regularly
- Isolate and get tested if you experience any symptoms of COVID-19.
- If you feel sick, stay home and get tested.